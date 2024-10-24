Jane App, Daanaa headline 2024 BC Tech Impact Awards winners

Awards recognize companies and individuals who have made a significant impact on BC’s tech industry.

The BC Tech Association unveiled the nine winners of its 31st annual Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) last night.

“The fact we have these opportunities in BC is something I feel very grateful for.” Alexandra Kutilin

Daanaa

The awards recognize companies and individuals who have made a significant impact on BC’s tech industry, with four Companies of the Year, three Gamechangers, and two recognitions of excellence across various categories. This year’s winners include Jane App, 7Gen, Daanaa, Oxygen8, TRIUMF, Racerocks, Apera AI, DarkVision, and the YWCA of Metro Vancouver.

Clinic management software company Jane App took home the Company of the Year award in the Anchor category. The award is meant to acknowledge an established leader in the BC technology industry. The company managed to beat out a quartet of finalists that included FinTech startup and aspiring bank Koho Financial. Jane App’s win shortly follows its appearance at this week’s BetaKit Town Hall: Vancouver, where co-founder Alison Taylor casually revealed the company had achieved $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

Cleantech HVAC company Oxygen8 secured Company of the Year in the Scale category, meant to acknowledge emerging leaders who are likely “to become the next anchors of BC’s tech ecosystem.” Robotic vision software company Apera AI took home Company of the Year in the growth category, which recognizes a company’s outstanding performance, potential to grow, and exceeding expectations.

After being a finalist for the same award in 2022, Daanaa finally won Company of the Year in the Startup category. Founded by University of British Columbia (UBC) alumni, the company developed a plug-and-play Power Transaction Unit that can perform multiple power management and data transmission functions. After accepting the award, Daanaa director of operations Alexandra Kutilin explained how the company was just six people in a basement at UBC four years ago, and has since quadrupled in size.

“A big thank you for BC Tech [Association]; getting on a stage and pitching what we do is as exciting as it is challenging, and the fact we have these opportunities in BC is something I feel very grateful for,” Kutilin said.

The Gamechanger awards went to DarkVision, 7Gen, and YWCA Metro Vancouver for the Ambition, Climate Leadership, and Diversity and Inclusion categories, respectively. While not a tech company, the YWCA earned its award for its work advancing diversity and inclusion priorities through its initiatives.

Finally, defense-focused virtual reality training developer Racerocks was recognized for Excellence in Company Culture while TRIUMF, Canada’s national particle accelerator laboratory, was recognized for Excellence in Industry Innovation.

Feature image courtesy BC Tech Association via YouTube.