Is Character.ai the first AI domino?

Plus: Former Shopify engineering director joins Borrowell as CTO.

Once valued at $1 billion USD, AI companion company Character.ai has filed for bankruptcy, making it one of the first unicorns of the ChatGPT era to go under.

The news: Character.ai, which allows users to create custom AI characters and chat with them, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US on Monday. It agreed to sell some of its assets to Disney for $20 million USD, which has brought on some of Character.ai’s staff.

The context: Character.ai was founded by two former Google engineers. It started developing its own foundational AI models before abandoning that idea following a multibillion-dollar deal with Google.

According to bankruptcy documents, Character.ai’s spending indicated it was fatally reliant on AI compute to run its LLMs, and therefore, to serve its customers. Its monthly operating expenses were $18.5 million USD in 2025, most of which was spent on AI compute, with revenue of $2.8 million in December 2025. Expenses weren’t the only problem. The company also faced wrongful death lawsuits and litigation from the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania over child safety and unlawful representation.

From the source: Character.ai’s bankruptcy is “the first AI bubble domino to fall,” argued 404 Media reporter Jason Koebler, who wrote that the company “lit a huge amount of money on fire running its product, did not bring in a lot of revenue, and faced enormous legal fees after causing harm to its users.”

Final thought: Koebler isn’t alone in pointing to Character.ai’s downfall as a sign of a potential AI bubble popping. But Character.ai was an application-layer “wrapper” company—meaning it completely relied on AI models it paid to use. With increasingly powerful LLMs available, most users could feasibly spin up a custom AI character on their frontier model of choice—removing any “moat” Character.ai might have had. If the company never had a real moat, then its failure is more likely a sign of chaff being cut from the ecosystem than a flag that frontier model companies are next on the chopping block.

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Latest news across tech

Will AI attack your appliances?

Within a few months, your smart devices could catch a bad case of “AI worms,” Anthropic warned in a report this week. The company said some of its AI models could soon become “self-replicating,” finding ways into IoT devices like smart fridges and automatic vacuum cleaners to power themselves without a data centre. Once a model has self-replicated, it will be “challenging to shut down,” Anthropic said.

A zero-day, zero-degree exploit

Dozens of French grocery stores learned a hard lesson about fridge hacks this week. Hackers gained access to the stores’ fridge control systems and cranked up the temperature, spoiling “tens of millions of euros” worth of goods in a single day. So far, there’s been no ransom demand to go with the hack, which targeted fridges with old, unsecured firmware, raising the possibility it wasn’t even a sophisticated attack.

US tech arrests

Two unrelated arrests this past week surprised different parts of the tech world.

In Pennsylvania, prominent Canadian cybersecurity expert and ransomware negotiator Edward Dubrovsky was arrested by the FBI over suspected connections to the criminal hacking group ShinyHunters and its recent cyberattack on the FBI.

In California, the FBI also arrested OpenAI employee Abdulrahman Alfozan after a “sophisticated recording device” was found plugged into a television USB port inside the company’s executive conference room to allegedly secretly capture sensitive communications.

Did the Russian bot farm break?

You may have seen discourse (or memes) over the past week about Russian online bot activity dropping after Ukrainian drones struck data centers belonging to Yandex, Russia’s version of Google. While the strikes undoubtedly affected Russia’s internet, Mashable found it’s unlikely that the strikes sent propaganda bots packing.

DND buys American

Despite Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pledge to “Buy Canadian,” the Department of National Defence more than doubled the total value of its new contracts signed with US-based tech giants this year, according to an analysis by The Maple.

The humans training robots

Who needs to deliver food, or taxi passengers? The latest gig work app just wants you to clean your own house. The Globe and Mail’s Joe Castaldo strapped a phone to his head to learn more about the workers earning a quick buck by generating content to teach AI-powered androids, and the fast-growing Canadian company behind the scenes.

Sponsored stories

AI in engineering is moving toward a new operating model

Engineering teams are adopting AWS’s AI-Driven Development Lifecycle (AI-DLC) framework, with software consultancy and certified AI-DLC ambassador Dedicatted integrating AI across the entire software development process to streamline workflows, ensure human oversight, and accelerate delivery.

Intellijoint Surgical wants to prove Canadian medtech companies can grow on their own terms

Kitchener-Waterloo medtech company Intellijoint Surgical shifted away from an acquisition-focused mindset to build a sustainable, independent Canadian business, leveraging backing from Graphite Ventures and introducing its IJX partnership unit to expand its surgical navigation technology globally.

On the move

This week’s hires, fires, and exec shakeups:

Aleph Alpha co-CEO Reto Spörri departed the German AI firm ahead of its combination with Cohere .

co-CEO Reto Spörri departed the German AI firm ahead of its combination with . Former Shopify director of engineering Samer Fahmy has joined Borrowell as CTO.

as CTO. Alberta Innovates SVP and COO Terry Rock is leaving his role after one year on the job.

SVP and COO Terry Rock is leaving his role after one year on the job. Sanja Fidler’s new startup Veeda AI is hiring technical staff.

is hiring technical staff. Toronto-based Mappedin is hiring software engineers, product designers, and forward-deployed engineers.

is hiring software engineers, product designers, and forward-deployed engineers. Sherbrooke-based quantum computing company Nord Quantique is hiring for dozens of open roles paying six figures.

is hiring for dozens of open roles paying six figures. Montréal-based Lightspeed Commerce laid off staff and closed vacant roles, a collective reduction of 250 jobs, to improve “operational efficiency.”

laid off staff and closed vacant roles, a collective reduction of 250 jobs, to improve “operational efficiency.” Montréal-based Hopper laid off an undisclosed number of staff in its enterprise division after the departure of co-founder Dakota Smith.

laid off an undisclosed number of staff in its enterprise division after the departure of co-founder Dakota Smith. Nesto co-founder and CEO Malik Yacoubi was named the 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year for Eastern Canada.

co-founder and CEO Malik Yacoubi was named the 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year for Eastern Canada. Canadian CEO pay jumped nearly 12 percent year over year, according to a public markets analysis by ISS-Corporate.

year over year, according to a public markets analysis by ISS-Corporate. A majority of accountants now consider AI a leading ethical challenge for the profession, according to a new report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

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#1. Which of the following is a real person developing AI? Mira Murati Susan Milner Craig Dalton All of the above Previous Find out how you did Your score: Quiz answer: a) Mira Murati, but how confident were you? If you chose any other answer, you’re like the 53 percent of American men who told Harvard researchers they recognized the names of the non-existent AI leaders, with men being much more likely than women to have false confidence in their knowledge of AI. Quiz answer: a) Mira Murati, but how confident were you? If you chose any other answer, you’re like the 53 percent of American men who told Harvard researchers they recognized the names of the non-existent AI leaders, with men being much more likely than women to have false confidence in their knowledge of AI.

Contributors: Alex Riehl (Ottawa staff writer), Douglas Soltys (editor in chief), Madison McLauchlan (Montréal reporter), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Trevor Nichols (web editor).

Feature image courtesy Character.ai.