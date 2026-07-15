InsideDesk closes $12.6 million USD to grow its dental payment management platform

Toronto startup's backers include Pender, Round13, and Graphite.

Toronto-based dental-focused technology startup InsideDesk has secured $12.6 million USD ($17.7 million CAD) in growth financing to expand its team and invest in AI.

The news: InsideDesk sells revenue cycle management (RCM) software to companies that contract with dental practices. It aims to help those dental service organizations (DSOs), which manage the non-clinical, business side of dentistry for groups of practices, collect payment from insurance firms faster with less manual effort.

InsideDesk announced the all-primary capital financing on Wednesday. It was led by new Vancouver-based backer Pender Ventures, which focuses on healthtech and business-to-business tech startups, typically coming in at or around the Series A stage. Existing Toronto investors Round13 Capital and Graphite Ventures supported the round, which included both equity funding and “a small portion” of venture debt. The 36-person startup plans to invest in AI, automation, and key hires.

From the source: “Our long-term vision is a revenue cycle that largely runs itself—where AI handles the repetitive work of chasing claims and payments, and people focus on judgment and decisions,” InsideDesk co-founder and CEO Paul Chen told BetaKit over email. “We want InsideDesk to be the platform every dental organization relies on to get paid accurately and on time, so they can put their energy back into patient care.”

Following the thread: Chen argued on LinkedIn that dental revenue management has been buried in manual work not built for how modern offices operate. He noted that juggling thousands of claims across dozens of insurance companies can be tough, especially as dental organizations grow. The repeat entrepreneur launched InsideDesk in 2018 to help change that. His company aims to help those increasingly lean DSOs improve their collection capabilities while also reducing their administrative burden using AI—something it has already helped clients like Texas-based MB2 Dental achieve.

Final thought: InsideDesk is betting that AI will fundamentally change how DSOs operate, allowing them to automate more repetitive tasks, recover more revenue, and boost their efficiency. This fundraise gives the startup the cash to invest in the next phase of that vision.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Caroline LM.