Inside Canada’s new early-stage VC firm

Plus: Shopify facing $130M lawsuit for alleged attempts at slashing severance pay.

Top Stories of the Week

With Collision’s long-term future in Toronto still uncertain, efforts are mounting for a British Columbia alternative, as multiple Vancouver organizations have begun exploring the idea of luring Collision to the city.

If it arrived on the West Coast, Collision would find itself in a similarly crowded market. BetaKit was first to report this week that SAAS NORTH producer Cube Business Media had revealed new Vancouver-based tech conference INNOVATEwest.

Long-time Canadian technology startup investors Matt Roberts and David Dufresne have teamed up to launch their own early-stage VC firm, CMD Capital.

CMD Capital aims to raise up to $75 million CAD for startups that use artificial intelligence to solve problems across the B2B and enterprise sectors.

The week of its 17th birthday and new 'Shop Day' event, Shopify is facing a $130-million class action lawsuit for allegedly breaching severance pay contracts by tens of thousands of dollars with recently laid-off employees.

Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, and Sam Altman are among the signatories of a new, one sentence, public letter that reads: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

A recent report published by BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, found that the number of VC deals in 2022 dropped by 12 percent year-over-year, while the total amount invested declined by 34 percent.

In its 2022 annual report, the OSC’s Investor Advisory Panel said that it continues to believe crypto assets constitute a growing risk for financial consumers.

40 women founders from 25 different countries share their views for other women entrepreneurs fundraising.

