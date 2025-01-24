Innovation Minister says Canada will review business relationship with Amazon following Québec retreat

Open letter says Amazon’s decision “raises questions” about its commitment to Canada.

Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne said he will review the country’s business relationship with Amazon following the company’s decision to pull out of Québec. Earlier this week, the retail giant announced it would close seven operation sites and cut roughly 1,900 jobs in Québec, including 250 recently-unionized warehouse jobs, over the next two months.

In an open letter posted to X and addressed to Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy, Champagne said the company’s decision is inconsistent with its expressed interest in being a leader and strategic partner within Canada’s industrial economy.

“In recent years, the various business units of Amazon … have sought to partner with Canadian businesses, small and large, and with government,” the letter reads. “The decision [to pull out of Québec] is not one that will instill confidence, and it raises questions about your commitment to Canada and your Canadian partners.”

“You will undoubtedly understand that such action calls for a review of the business relationship that exists between Amazon and the Government of Canada,” the letter continues.

Champagne added that it is not too late to reconsider the decision, and that he welcomes the opportunity to further discuss the matter.

The affected sites in Québec include three delivery stations, two sorting centres, one fulfillment centre, and an extra-large (AMXL) delivery station.

Québec was the only province in Canada with a unionized Amazon workplace. The Conféderation des syndicats nationaux (CSN) filed an application to represent roughly 250 employees at a warehouse in Laval, Que., last spring, but no official collective agreement was in place yet.

Amazon denied that its decision to pull out of Québec was tied to the unionization. Amazon spokesperson Barabara Agrait said that the move follows “a recent review of Québec operations” in the province and that the “decision wasn’t made lightly.” BetaKit reached out and did not receive any additional information.

With files from Madison McLauchlan.

Feature image courtesy François-Philippe Champagne via LinkedIn.