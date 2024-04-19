H|T: The Healthtech Times – Bayer taps Google to bring AI to radiology

Plus: The role of telehealth providers in antibiotic overuse.

Healthcare company Bayer has tapped Google for its cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities to build new tech products to assist radiologists.

Bayer wants to pair its radiology, healthcare regulator and clinical data handling expertise with Google’s tech muscle and ongoing work in generative AI to speed up innovation in medical imaging, according to the companies.

(Fierce Healthcare)

Halifax-based biopharmaceutical company Appili Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by Virginia life sciences company Aditxt in a nearly $17-million CAD deal.

Appili president and CEO Don Cilla said the transaction will allow Appili to leverage Aditxt’s research and development, operations, and commercialization expertise to develop its treatment programs.

(BetaKit)

Ho Anh had just started working at Lemonaid Health when he was caught up in a sting.

“Mark Peters” filled out a brief questionnaire about his imaginary symptoms, and Anh answered in a message: “Mark” likely had a bacterial sinus infection, the doctor said, writing a prescription for 10 days of amoxicillin. Another undercover investigator, “Mary Peters,” got antibiotics for a nonexistent urinary tract infection.

That care, the medical board charged in 2018, was negligent: Anh didn’t collect vital signs, get a reliable medical history, or otherwise verify that his patients were actually sick and needed antibiotics. The doctor, who went on to serve in leading roles at Hims and Cerebral, walked away with a reprimand and a promise to take a course in prescribing practices in 2020.

(STAT)

Allegations of conflict of interest at British Columbia cleantech grant programs for electric vehicles have sparked a provincial investigation into MNP’s administration approach.

Multiple grant and cleantech experts BetaKit spoke with believe that a review is warranted but expressed worry that the outcome for BC tech firms will be similar to the fallout from the Sustainable Development Technology Canada scandal, albeit on a much smaller scale.

“The best outcome is to do [this] review quickly and come to an agreement that gets the money flowing again soon,” Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Vancouver-based cleantech accelerator Foresight Canada, said in an interview with BetaKit.

(BetaKit)

Grow Therapy, a mental health technology company, has raised $88 million in Series C funding, which it plans to use to reach more patients, the company announced Monday.

Grow Therapy helps independent therapists set up their own in-person and virtual private practices and supports them with administrative tasks like billing and insurance claims. It then helps patients book in-person or virtual appointments with therapists who specialize in their needs and are in their network.

(MedCityNews)

Ontario’s intellectual property agency is investing $4.6 million into post-secondary institutions to help them better commercialize ideas and products.

Each awarded university is putting the new funding towards different activities.

“This funding will help institutions across the province more effectively translate research into commercializable innovations, while ensuring the IP at their foundation is appropriately developed and protected,” Dan Herman, CEO of IPON, said in a statement.

(BetaKit)

In the weeks since a ransomware attack on Change Healthcare brought pharmacy and hospital payments across the country to a halt, policymakers and lobbyists have raced to cobble together strategies for averting future attacks, ranging from tying federal aid to minimum cybersecurity requirements to new voluntary standards spun up by public-private partnerships.

(STAT)

