H|T: The Healthtech Times – AbCellera denies patent infringement, Waystar eyes $8B valuation

Toronto-based health technology firm PointClickCare is integrating with American company PatientPay to help health-care facilities improve payment efficiency.

With this integration, long-term and post-acute care facilities using PointClickCare’s software now have access to PatientPay’s technology. This will allow them to manage payments on a single platform and use PatientPay’s payment tools.

AbCellera, a Vancouver-based biotech, is denying allegations of patent infringement, as well as claims that its chief executive breached an agreement with a scientist he once worked with.

The estate of John William Schrader filed a lawsuit in October claiming it suffered “damages and loss” as a result of AbCellera’s and CEO Carl Hansen’s actions.

Toronto-based private credit firm PaceZero Capital Partners is providing $2 million CAD in growth financing to Calgary healthtech startup ResolvMD.

ResolvMD, which sells software that it claims simplifies and streamlines the medical billing process for physicians, plans to use this term loan to fuel its product development plans and pursue growth opportunities across Alberta.

Waystar Inc, a private equity-owned vendor of software that helps hospitals and doctors' practices manage their finances, has tapped banks for an initial public offering that could value it at as much as $8 billion.

The IPO could come later this year or early next year, subject to market conditions.

This week, Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO) kicked off a call for applications for its Women in Health Initiative meant to train women to further ensure their participation and success in the health sciences sector.

The OBIO is offering women-led companies in the health sciences space up to $20,000 CAD in grant funding through the Women in Health Initiative

Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.

In 2021, the startup said investors had valued it at $1.6 billion.

Questa Capital Management, a healthcare-focused venture firm, announced it closed a $397 million venture growth equity fund dubbed Questa Capital III, bringing its total raise to over $1 billion.

The firm will use the capital to invest in 10 to 14 early-stage companies in the healthcare services, medical device and technology sectors.

As Canadian tech companies and investors continue to contend with tough economic conditions, the sector just posted its second-largest second quarter on record for venture capital funding, according to the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA).

Per CVCA’s latest VC market report, in the second quarter, $2.8 billion CAD was put into Canadian tech startups across 170 deals. By dollars invested, this total represents a 140 percent jump quarter-over-quarter.

California-based AI drug discovery startup Genesis announced it scored a whopping $200 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total raise to $280 million.

Genesis will invest in developing novel generative and predictive AI methods and leverage its molecular AI platform dubbed Genesis Exploration of Molecular Space (GEMS) to explore targets that were previously difficult to drug.

The Firehood, an angel network that focuses on supporting women in the technology sector, and Toronto-based nonprofit Elevate have unveiled the 37 startups participating in the first cohort of its joint incubator for women entrepreneurs, the Women+ Entrepreneur Incubator.

Coming off a $7.9 million seed in June, canadian computational imaging company Altis Labs will lead an international project that includes drug giants AstraZeneca and Bayer to advance the use of "digital twins" in clinical trials.

Digital twins are simulations that help drug developers and clinicians understand how a patient and/or a therapy may perform in real-life situations.

