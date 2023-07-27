Hopper brought travel booking to Uber UK and is now targeting Nubank’s 80 million customers.

Montréal-based travel booking startup Hopper is partnering with Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in Latin America, to power its travel portal.

The travel portal is powered by Hopper’s B2B Cloud offering and is expected to launch next year. Hopper launched its B2B initiative in 2021. Nubank is its latest new client and follows the likes ofCapital One and Uber.

The travel portal is powered by Hopper’s B2B Cloud offering and is expected to launch next year.



Founded in 2007, Hopper’s travel-booking platform facilitates flight, hotel, car, and home rentals.

Hopper has made several moves to expand its product suite in recent years as part of its mission to become a “super app” for travel. Amid a chaotic time for airports in 2022, Hopper launched several new FinTech capabilities it says will help alleviate the impact of high prices, frequent delays, and consumer anxiety over travel.

As the travel industry continues to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic, more businesses from other sectors, such as financial services, are looking to expand their offerings with tourism deals.

Hopper president and co-founder Dakota Smith said the company is seeing “strong demand” for B2B travel booking integrations from its partners. “In fact, Hopper Cloud now comprises more than 50% of Hopper’s overall business,” Smith said.

Nubank tapped Hopper to make its entry into the travel sector and provide its users with a comprehensive travel booking experience. Nubank’s travel portal will be built within its shopping platform.

RELATED: Hopper to power Uber’s expansion into flight bookings

Nubank said its 80 million customers will gain access to a full range of travel booking options through the bank’s mobile app, featuring Hopper’s price-prediction technology, among other features from the Canadian startup.

With over 100 million app downloads since launch, Hopper has grown to become one of the leading independent travel booking sites. In 2021, it surpassed Booking.com in number of downloads and was ranked the top travel booking app in the United States.

Nubank represents Hopper’s first B2B partner in Brazil, as the latter seeks further growth in the Latin America online-travel space.

Featured image courtesy Nubank.