Hopper to power Uber’s expansion into flight bookings

“Flights on Uber” will be available to UK users this summer.

Montréal-based startup Hopper has struck a deal with Uber, allowing people in the United Kingdom (UK) to book flights on the rideshare app.

This new “Flights on Uber” offering is powered by Hopper’s B2B product named Hopper Cloud. It will be available to UK app users this summer, offering domestic and international flights directly on the Uber app.

Users will also be able to access several of Hopper’s products such as price freeze, flight disruption guarantee, cancellations, and booking changes.

Founded in 2007, Hopper’s travel booking platform facilitates flight, hotel, car, and home rentals.

Hopper has made several moves to expand its product suite in recent years as part of its mission to become a “super app” for travel. This includes the launch of its B2B initiative Hopper Cloud, which has taken on notable companies as clients such as Capital One and now Uber. Capital One previously led Hopper’s $170 million USD Series F round in March 2021.

Amid a chaotic time for airports in 2022, Hopper launched several new FinTech capabilities meant to help alleviate high prices, frequent delays, and consumer anxiety over travel.

As COVID-19 concerns and restrictions subsided in the last year, the demand for travel saw a major rebound. This integration with Hopper is meant to build on Uber’s existing transport options as more people look to travel via air.

To book a flight, users must enter their travel details on the Uber app, along with dates. Customers will then be able to select their departing flight and returning flight for round trips. With major carriers, users will be able to select seats in the app and pay, just as they would for any Uber service.

Flights on Uber are in addition to Uber’s regular car-hailing service, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, train journeys across the National Rail network and through Eurostar, as well as coach travel with National Express and Megabus.

Featured image courtesy Hopper.