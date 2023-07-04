Feds update talent strategy as cleantech flees south

Plus: PitchBook analysts say 2023 VC funding is “pretty much shot.”

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup stories of the week! Here, you will find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

If you prefer this update hit your inbox every week, make sure to subscribe to the BetaKit Newsletter using the form at the bottom of this page.

Top Stories of the Week

Canada is in a global race for the worldwide tech talent pool, according to Immigration Minister Sean Fraser. In a bid to stay ahead of competition, Fraser introduced what he called the country’s first strategy focused on attracting foreign tech workers.

Last week, FinTech and payment startup Helcim unveiled its latest hardware product: a new point-of-sale device called Smart Terminal.

The journey to this launch was not an easy one for the Calgary-based startup. According to founder and CEO Nicolas Beique, the terminal was initially scheduled for a 2022 release before "the rug pulled from underneath us."

As the economy has deteriorated, non-traditional investors have pulled back from the venture capital space and the IPO market has cooled.

Despite some positive signs recently indicating that the state of play is on its way toward improving, PitchBook analysts believe that it will still take some time for the overall VC market to rebound—let alone reach its previous highs.

Canada’s cleantech sector has worked hard to earn its reputation as a global leader, but while the US pumps billions into the industry Canadian regulators have been dragging their heels, and experts warn that it’s causing homegrown innovation to migrate south.

Vancouver-based alternative lender Montfort Capital and its subsidiary, TIMIA Capital, have teamed up with American institutional asset manager Arena Investors to help “fill a void” in the technology lending space left by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

NGen and DIGITAL intend to build on Canada’s National Quantum Strategy (NQS), launching $30 million in new projects to drive the commercialization of quantum technologies.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs