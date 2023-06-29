With this funding, Jombone wants to adapt its platform for the US market.

Toronto-based startup Jombone, which offers a digital staffing platform, has secured a $1-million investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to address the hiring needs of companies in the industrial sector.

Backed by FedDev Ontario, Jombone said it plans to hire 26 people for “highly skilled” jobs at the startup in the Mississauga region. It also plans to accelerate the development of its staffing platform for industrial frontline workers and adapt it for the United States (US) market.

Jombone is also backed by StandUp Ventures and Export Development Canada.

According to a 2022 RBC report, Canada’s skilled-trades sector is facing a significant labour shortage, expecting to see a 10,000-worker deficit in 56 trades recognized by the Red Seal, a federal program that sets common standards for tradespeople in Canada.

Established in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Sumit Sahdev (CEO) and Garima Sahdev (COO), Jombone’s staffing platform aims to fill that gap, serving the warehousing, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and e-commerce industries. The startup currently has 15 employees, serving over 50 cities across Canada.

Jombone said it uses several technologies, including artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics, as well as industry expertise from professional recruiters, to recruit, screen, and establish pools of candidates. In addition to its hiring capabilities, the startup’s platform also allows businesses to pay and manage workers through one system.

According to Sumit in a previous interview last year, Jombone’s platform can help businesses optimize spending on staffing.

Per Crunchbase data, Jombone has raised over $4 million CAD in total funding to date. This includes a $3-million CAD seed round it closed in August 2022, which was led by StandUp Ventures and Export Development Canada.

Jombone’s other backers include The51, N49P Ventures, and other undisclosed angel investors.