Fall job alert: Here are three tech companies hiring in Canada

Ripple Labs, Koru, and Vaco all on the hunt for Canadian tech talent.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while the long weekend is a great time to relax and reflect, it’s also a great time to check out new opportunities in tech.

According to Indeed’s Career Guide, the fall season is full of promise for job seekers. With the rush of spring and summer behind us—when new graduates flood the market—it’s now easier for candidates to stand out. Plus, as companies finalize their budgets and aim to meet year-end goals, there’s a strong push to bring in fresh talent before the holiday slowdown.

Companies are keeping their eyes on top talent in Canada to join their ranks. Here are three tech organizations currently hiring Canadian tech workers.

Koru, a Toronto-based venture studio funded by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is seeking a senior AI solutions engineer to lead the development of its artificial intelligence practice.

Responsibilities include designing and coding generative AI and machine learning solutions, developing reusable AI libraries, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to address business challenges through AI technologies. This role also involves assessing the feasibility of AI solutions, communicating findings to technical and non-technical audiences, and ensuring the successful execution of AI projects.

The ideal candidate will have experience developing and deploying AI solutions, integrating generative AI libraries, and working with machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. Familiarity with AI agent development, RAG implementations, prompt engineering, and strong knowledge of data structures and algorithms is essential. Experience at early-stage startups or building solutions from scratch is also preferred.

Learn more about the position on Koru’s job board.

Vaco offers talent solutions and managed services across contract staffing, direct hire and executive search, with areas of expertise in technology, digital, accounting, finance, HR and operations. One of its clients, a global custom merchandising company, is looking for an industrial designer to help bring new merchandising concepts to life.

This role involves designing and developing sustainable, cost-effective retail display solutions, interpreting client briefs, collaborating across teams, and leading projects from concept to production. The successful applicant will also contribute to prototyping and find innovative ways to meet client needs.

Those interested should have five to ten years of experience in retail merchandising, advanced CAD skills (SolidWorks), and proficiency in Adobe Suite. Experience in the beauty industry or retail is a plus. The salary range for this role is $60,000 to $80,000 per year. Applicants must reside in the Greater Toronto Area and be eligible to work in Canada.

Discover more about the position on Vaco’s job board.

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency firm Ripple Labs is on the lookout for a staff platform engineer to help advance its production infrastructure and release pipelines.

The staff platform engineer will design and maintain compute, authentication, and observability platforms, ensure security and resiliency in multi-region service platforms, and automate infrastructure tools to increase efficiency. The successful candidate will also work closely with product engineers to support infrastructure needs, lead architectural decisions, and mentor junior engineers.

Candidates should have at least eight years of experience in development (Go, Python, or Java), experience working with cloud infrastructures (especially AWS), container runtimes (e.g., Docker on Kubernetes), and CI/CD tools. A background in Infrastructure-as-Code and real-time telemetry tools like Prometheus is required. Strong communication skills and a customer-focused mindset are essential.

Find more details about the role on Ripple Labs’ job board.

