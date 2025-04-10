Communitech appoints Sheldon McCormick as new CEO

Properly co-founder takes over from interim CEO Jennifer Gruber after Chris Albinson departed in October.

Sheldon McCormick, formerly of proptech startup Properly and Uber Canada, has been tapped to serve as Communitech’s new permanent CEO.

McCormick most recently co-founded and served as COO of Properly, a Toronto-based digital real-estate brokerage and search platform.

McCormick will replace interim CEO Jennifer Gruber, who will return to her original role as CFO. Gruber was tapped to lead the Kitchener-Waterloo innovation hub in October after the departure of Chris Albinson at the end of 2024.

McCormick’s appointment follows a months-long search led by Communitech’s board of directors and executive search firm Korn Ferry, Communitech said.

McCormick most recently co-founded and served as COO of Properly, a Toronto-based digital real-estate brokerage and search platform. Properly was acquired by digital mortgage broker Pine in 2023 for an undisclosed amount, while McCormick and his co-founder exited the company in a separate transaction. Properly had raised roughly $60 million in funding, excluding a $100 million credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank and i80 Group.

Before founding Properly in 2018, McCormick launched UberX in Canada and was the general manager for Uber in Ontario. He worked as a consultant at Monitor Group (now Monitor Deloitte) after graduating from Queen’s University with a bachelor of commerce, according to his LinkedIn.

“As a founder, I know how important it is to have trusted partners in your corner,” McCormick said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with this talented team and community to take on challenges, explore new ideas and stay ahead of what founders need most.”

Michael Doughty, Communitech board member and chair of the selection committee, said in a statement that McCormick’s startup and large-scale business background made him “the ideal fit to help guide Communitech’s next chapter.”

RELATED: Chris Albinson departs as Communitech CEO but keeps reins of True North Fund

Founded in 1997, Communitech has sought to support tech founders in the Kitchener-Waterloo region through several iterations. Financed by a combination of government and private partners, Communitech’s website claims that the organization currently serves more than 1,200 members.

Albinson announced he would be leaving Communitech in October after three-and-a-half years at the helm. Just before, Communitech added four new members to its board: Magnet Forensics CEO Adam Belsher, Accelerator Centre CEO Ruth Casselman, Mappedin founder and CEO Hongwei Liu, and former National Research Council of Canada president Iain Stewart.



Albinson, a venture capital investor and co-founder of C100, took over from longtime Communitech CEO Iain Klugman in May 2021. That year on The BetaKit Podcast, Albinson outlined his True North Strategy, through which Communitech sought to help 14 founders across the country reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

As part of the True North Strategy, Communitech launched the True North Fund, a $200-million, sector-agnostic, growth-stage-focused VC fund. At the time, Communitech told BetaKit that the fund would be a separate entity managed by members of the hub, designed to invest in 30 companies across Canada over 10 years, with initial cheque sizes of $1 million to $5 million, with potential for follow-on investment of up to $30 million. With his departure, Albinson moved to managing the fund full-time alongside Sean Brownlee.

RELATED: Communitech CEO Chris Albinson shares his plan to help Canadian tech own the podium

The Logic reported last year that Albinson’s True North Strategy for Communitech, and the True North Fund in particular, created rifts at Communitech and within the Kitchener-Waterloo tech community. Some questioned whether the fund’s national focus would exclude early-stage local investments—a notion Albinson has rejected in response to The Logic.

Initially branded as a Communitech-affiliated investment vehicle, Albinson confirmed to BetaKit in the fall that the fund is independent but maintains a partnership agreement with Communitech.



Feature image courtesy Communitech.