Carbon6 acquires American firm Junglytics to provide AI tools for Amazon sellers

Junglytics’ platform provides Amazon sellers with data analysis through a “GPT-style” interface.

Toronto-based e-commerce software aggregator Carbon6 has acquired Washington, DC-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered retail analytics platform Junglytics for an undisclosed amount.

Carbon6 will open a European office in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the fall.





Carbon6 said in a statement that the acquisition will integrate Junglytics’ AI technology with its own data platform to provide online sellers with a data-driven decision-making tool. Junglytics’ platform and AI assistant provides Amazon sellers with data analysis and insights using a conversational interface powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, according to Junglytic’s website.

“This acquisition is a perfect alignment of our vision to revolutionize the way sellers interact with their data through AI-driven conversations,” Carbon6 co-founder Naseem Saloojee said in a statement. “Junglytics brings a transformative approach to AI that allows sellers to not only access data but also to act on it without delay.”

The Junglytics analytics dashboard provides sellers with sales numbers, page views, click-through rate, and conversion rate. Additionally, sellers can ask its AI-powered assistant plain language questions to help understand the available data. Some examples include ‘I updated my listing copy on February 1st. Did it help?’ and ‘How profitable is my business in Italy?’ according to a Junglytics blog post.

Founded in April 2021 by Saloojee, Kazi Ahmed, and CEO Justin Cobb, Carbon6 acquires, builds, and integrates software solutions for e-commerce merchants selling on Amazon, while also providing those same merchants with educational programs and support to help them grow.

Before securing an $88-million CAD ($66 million USD) Series A round in October 2022, a notably subdued venture capital environment, Carbon6 acquired over a dozen e-commerce companies, including inventory management and forecasting software firm SoStocked and ad revenue management tool PPC Entourage.

Earlier this month, Carbon6 announced that it will open a European office in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the fall. The Belfast office will serve as a hub for supporting United Kingdom and European sellers, Carbon6 said in a statement, adding that it will allow Carbon6 to provide more personalized support and attend key industry events throughout the year.

Feature image courtesy Carbon6 via LinkedIn.