CarbonCure and VerticalScope replace founding CEOs as #CDNtech companies see turnover at the top

Adlib Software and Scope Technologies also recently shuffled the C-suite.

The founding CEOs of Halifax-based CarbonCure and Toronto-based VerticalScope are bringing new faces into leadership roles as more Canadian tech companies shake up their C-suites.

CarbonCure, which develops tech to store captured carbon emissions in concrete, has tapped CFO Kristal Kaye to replace founding CEO Robert Niven in an interim capacity. Niven is stepping away from the role after 13 years.

Under Niven’s leadership, CarbonCure was among the winners of the Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada initiative, took the top prize in the global Carbon XPRIZE competition, and raised $80 million USD (then about $106 million CAD) in 2023 from global brands like Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund and Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund.

CarbonCure claims it has permanently mineralized and reduced nearly 600,000 metric tons of CO2 and supplied 8.8 million “truckloads” of concrete.

“Stepping back from day-to-day leadership of a company I love—one that has shaped so much of my life and career—was not an easy decision,” Niven said in a statement. “But I’m very glad to continue serving on CarbonCure’s Board and supporting its ongoing success with full confidence in Kristal’s leadership.”

Meanwhile, VerticalScope, a publicly traded company that operates a software platform for more than 1,200 online enthusiast communities, is undergoing a “strategic leadership transition.” President and COO Chris Goodridge is taking over the CEO role from founder Rob Laidlaw, who will continue on as chair of the company’s board.

In a corresponding move, Ezra Menaged will take over as COO. Menaged was previously CEO of Hometalk, which VerticalScope acquired in 2021. VerticalScope said Menaged has played a key role in diversifying its audience sources, advancing its adtech platform, and building an AI-driven content strategy. In a statement, the company said Menaged will work closely with Goodridge to bring those efforts across the broader business.

For his part, Laidlaw, as chair, said he will focus on long-term vision, strategy, and scaling AI innovation across the business.

“The internet is changing rapidly, and VerticalScope remains well-positioned with its rich trove of user-generated content” Laidlaw said. “Chris is the right leader to continue moving the business forward with speed and focus.”

Sébastien Leduc, co-founder of Montréal-based Workleap, also retired this week, according to a LinkedIn post from his fellow co-founder Simon De Baene, which noted Leduc would remain on the company’s board of directors. Founded in 2006 as GSoft, Workleap rebranded in June 2023 and counts onboarding, skill development, and office performance measuring software among its offerings.

“No tech drama,” De Baene wrote. “Just a peaceful, steady, well-earned transition.”

Executive level changes also came to Vancouver-based quantum security and machine learning company Scope Technologies (no relation to VerticalScope) and Toronto-based workflow automation software Adlib this week.

Scope Technologies appointed Ted Carefoot as CEO to replace James Young, who “will continue supporting the company in an advisory capacity,” the company said in a statement. Carefoot has a background in video game development, previously managing, producing, or directing projects at small and big studios alike, including Electronic Arts and Disney. Carefoot has been Scope’s vice-president of product since January of this year.

Meanwhile, Adlib has appointed Chris Huff as CEO following the departure of Helen Rosen, who describes herself as a “turnaround” CEO in a LinkedIn post. Rosen claimed in her post that she leaves Adlib as a now-profitable, high-growth business after three years at the helm. Huff is joining Adlib following a stint as CEO of New York-based document intelligence platform Base64.ai.

Feature image courtesy CarbonCure via LinkedIn.