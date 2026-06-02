Version One Ventures raises $108 million USD across two new funds

But Vancouver-based deep tech investor is increasingly looking outside of Canada.

Vancouver-based Version One Ventures has raised $108-million USD ($150 million CAD) for two new funds.

The news: The early-stage investor in deep tech startups announced on Tuesday morning that it’s closed $78-million USD for its fifth Version One Fund, and $30-million USD for its third Opportunities Fund.

The venture firm said its investment focus has evolved alongside major technological shifts, with a renewed focus on AI infrastructure and applications, robotics and physical AI, deep tech, and biology. It’s also looking at investing in emerging global ecosystems like India and Africa.

From the source: “There have been fewer startups coming out of Canada,” founding partner Boris Wertz told The Globe and Mail. “The early stage here hasn’t been as interesting the last few years.”

Following the thread: According to The Globe and Mail, Canada once accounted for half of Version One’s investments; now that’s about 10 percent. Version One has backed notable Canadian companies like Ada, Dapper Labs, Jobber, Clio, Top Hat, and Wattpad, and reportedly made huge returns from its initial $2 million investment in Coinbase.

But despite that success data shows Wertz’s assessment isn’t that far off. A report from Toronto-based VC firm Leaders Fund found last year that almost half of Canada’s “high-potential” startups were located in the United States.

Final thought: It appears Wertz’s sentiment has changed since he was featured in last year’s inaugural issue of BetaKit Most Ambitious, where he said he felt like Canada was “back in building mode,” and that the country is “very good at being at the forefront of crazy ideas.”

Deep tech is a complex sector defined by tackling complex challenges in science and engineering, making it difficult to attract investment. If the aforementioned founder exodus has made it even harder to find good Canadian companies, then it’s perhaps no surprise that Version One is starting to invest elsewhere.

Feature image courtesy Version One Ventures.