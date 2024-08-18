Canadian Web3 regulations & Coinbase’s year in review

Crypto.com, Coinbase, CIRO and more discuss Canada playing catch-up at the Blockchain Futurist Conference.

“I think it’s really important for Canadians to speak to their public officials and remind them that this is an important industry. They should be taking it seriously. They should be putting in the time to speak with industry and learn about it.”

Thankfully, some members of the BetaKit team have been working hard this week. Like award-winning reporter Josh Scott, who moderated two different conversations at the Blockchain Futurist Conference,

Which was part of CanadaCryptoWeek.

First, Josh sat down with Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson to reflect on how Coinbase and the crypto industry have evolved in the Canadian market. Following that, Josh moderated a panel conversation on the state of Web3 Regulations in Canada with Dan Nuñez Cohen (Crypto.com), Kunal Bhasin (KPMG), Morva Rohani (Canadian Web3 Council), and Suzanne Lasrado (CIRO).

