Why has developer hiring slowed?

The BetaKit Podcast answers your Canadian tech questions for our 350th episode.

Our listeners are trying to ruin our summer with graphs.

You can’t blame them, we’ve encouraged this. The AMA editions of The BetaKit Podcast—where listeners pepper us with questions about Canadian tech and tech from a Canadian perspective, and we do our best to survive—have become some of the most popular of what is now a 350-episode run.

“It was a seller’s market during the pandemic … They were staffing up in the anticipation of growth that never actually materialized. It’s now a buyer’s market.”

Still, I can’t help but suspect our listeners take a special glee in trying to stump us with questions regarding: the fediverse, federal cleantech tax credits, disappeared Alberta investor tax credits, interesting Indeed job numbers, and a whole bunch more. So much so that many of the questions submitted have now become assignment prompts for BetaKit’s award-winning team of reporters (the podcast, sadly, still just award-nominated).

How do you read a graph on a podcast? Let’s dig in.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RSS

Related show links:

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by Carbon6.

Looking for a job? Try a company that makes money.

In the face of mass layoffs and long hiring cycles, Carbon6 wants to attract candidates with stability. Learn more about their hiring drive here.

Check out their open roles at Carbon6.