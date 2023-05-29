Canadian startup news of the week (5/28/23)

Plus: What’s on the table for Alberta's tech sector this election?

BetaKit's startup stories of the week

Top Stories of the Week

Vancouver-based AbCellera will receive $300 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to upgrade existing facilities throughout Vancouver and to develop a “state-of-the-art” biotech campus featuring a preclinical antibody-development facility.

Toronto-based BenchSci, which helps pharmaceutical firms accelerate research and development using artificial intelligence, has secured $95 million CAD in Series D funding.

Advance polling for the 2023 Alberta general election has already begun. What’s on the table for the province’s tech sector?

Shopify is making its point-of-sale hardware solution available to Canada as part of its broader product strategy for both online and offline commerce.

With tightening equity markets, low-volume trading, and other macroeconomic factors, Calgary-based cloud service provider mCloud has explored the option of going private to navigate the downturn.

Code For Canada’s Dorothy Eng argues that tech professionals would enjoy the challenge of designing solutions for everyone in Canada, not just those who can afford them.

Niraj Mathur, co-founder of Blumind, discusses his experience building a deep-tech company in Canada and why he feels the semiconductor industry is due for an all-out revolution.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs