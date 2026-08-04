Canadian FinTech braces for US competition

Plus: Was OpenAI's rogue agent unstoppable?

For years, Canadian FinTech leaders have called for competition. They’re finally getting their wish, but perhaps not how they thought.

What once felt like an occasional stray shot of competition in Canadian FinTech became a full-on firefight this week. Wealthsimple relished its “biggest quarter ever,” claiming nearly a quarter of Canadians between the ages of 18 and 40 use its products, the same day that Questrade announced it will become the first in Canada to offer agentic finance.

Hanging over all of this is the entry of international competitors to the Canadian market. While Robinhood is currently limited to crypto, the company has said it will “slowly expand” its product. That would bring a well-established digital finance option to Canadians—one that already introduced “firsts” like agentic finance to the US market months ago.

Corporate expense management giant Ramp also entered Canada this week. With over $1 billion USD in revenue, it will likely compete with Canadian offerings like Venn and Float. Also lurking on the consumer side is Revolut, one of the world’s largest neobanks and another possible competitor for the likes of Koho and Neo Financial, which has been evaluating a Canadian return since December.

As foreign FinTech giants aim towards Canada, domestic firms are staring down the barrel. Perhaps that’s why they’re willing to take on risks like agentic finance—even as polls indicate people don’t trust AI with their money—or opening the door to a controversial product like prediction markets. Wealthsimple Predict pushes the envelope further by teasing markets that are not yet legal in Canada, like betting on the outcome of upcoming US elections.

Canadian FinTech companies have been begging for a competitive battlefield, even though they were likely picturing their opponents as the Big Six Banks, not these new challengers. In any case, may the best app win.

Your unclaimed credit has an exact dollar figure

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Top stories from BetaKit

Indomitable agents

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have recently revealed that their internal AI agents broke containment and hacked external companies. Canadian cybersecurity company leaders tell BetaKit that there currently is no catch-all solution to prevent this type of attack.

Sovereign silicon

Canada has an AI strategy. What it doesn’t have is a strategy for building the hardware that AI runs on. As for what that could look like, Canada’s Semiconductor Council has some ideas.

Going nuclear

Alberta is aggressively pursuing data centre development, and data centres require a lot of power. BetaKit sat down with ICTC to discuss the role nuclear power could play in that transformation, and how building a nuclear industry might be easier said than done.

Primed for disaster

Amazon recently opened its first disaster relief hub in Canada. BetaKit dug into the context behind the e-commerce giant’s apparent departure from its business goals.

Canadian startups put AI first

Canadian AI-native startups are outperforming global peers on revenue growth; that success, AWS says, speaks to Canada’s decades of investment in the technology.

Sponsored stories

How an Australian AI scribe won over Canada’s doctors

Heidi’s AI scribe is reshaping the daily workflows for Canadian clinicians nationwide. By saving doctors 13 minutes per patient, Canadian physicians can shift their focus to providing high-quality patient care.

Taking code to the road: How GM Canada and the country’s top universities are engineering the future of driving

GM Canada is developing its talent pipeline advancing academic research, and shaping the future for software-defined and autonomous vehicles.

How AI is changing the agency model

With Chrono Innovation’s new Launchpad platform, founders can leverage its reliable AI-coding agents to drastically speed up

Deals and dollars

Who cashed in, or out, this week:

The defunct Sonder brand was bought out of bankruptcy and turned into an affiliate lodging booking site by TravelAI . (Vancouver)

brand was bought out of bankruptcy and turned into an affiliate lodging booking site by . (Vancouver) Y Combinator grad Terminal raised $20 million USD as it shifts its focus to growth. (Toronto)

raised $20 million USD as it shifts its focus to growth. (Toronto) RBC said it extended its AI development partnership with Vector Institute through 2032. (Toronto)

said it extended its AI development partnership with through 2032. (Toronto) Vena Solutions agreed to acquire Morpheo AI to push agentic capabilities in operational planning. (Toronto)

agreed to acquire to push agentic capabilities in operational planning. (Toronto) Voice-to-text dictation app Superwhisper now supports Cohere ’s open-source transcription model. (Toronto)

now supports ’s open-source transcription model. (Toronto) Lightspeed ‘s stock sank despite solid Q1 earnings, as it revealed a three-percent workforce cut. (Montréal)

‘s stock sank despite solid Q1 earnings, as it revealed a three-percent workforce cut. (Montréal) Tenor raised $2.5 million USD to build out its blockchain-based lending platform. (Québec City)

Main character Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish. “Anybody who’s stuck in the old ways and doesn’t want to change—you’re probably not going to do much work with us anymore.” Alberta technology minister Nate Glubish, on how AI has changed his government’s approach to procurement.

The refresh

Out of the fog

The Globe and Mail writes that St. John’s, home to companies like CoLab, Kraken Robotics, and Mysa, has become an unlikely tech hub. It’s a success story that might hold lessons for the rest of the country.

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BetaKit Podcast · July 27

“I am Tron-pilled: I fight for the user. I want people to be in charge of their technology, not the other way around.”

Cory Doctorow joins to discuss healthy ways people can be assisted by AI rather than conscripted in service to the tech, and pitches jailbreaking Canada to reclaim digital sovereignty. Watch now ›

Contributors: Alex Riehl (Ottawa staff writer), Douglas Soltys (editor in chief), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Trevor Nichols (web editor).

Feature image courtsy Questrade.