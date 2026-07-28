Ramp fully launches in Canada alongside new Toronto office

New York-based FinTech enters a market currently held by domestic players like Float and Venn.

New York City-based FinTech giant Ramp has opened its corporate expense management platform to Canadian businesses as it plans to add a new Toronto office.

The news: After only serving a small number of businesses operating in Canada for the past couple of years, Ramp announced its expanded entry into the Canadian market on Tuesday. Its finance platform is now available broadly to Canadian-headquartered businesses outside of Saskatchewan and Québec.

Ramp bills itself as an all-in-one finance platform that uses AI automation to help companies with corporate cards in multiple currencies, expense management, reimbursements, bill pay, accounting sync, and more.

From the source: “Over the past year we’ve been hard at work at building Ramp for Canada,” Ramp VP of international expansion Jacob Wallenberg said in a LinkedIn post. ”We’ve customized the product to extract the local tax fields, and built financial products that help businesses who operate both in CAD and USD.”

Ramp’s new downtown Toronto office is also set to open in the first week of August. In an email to BetaKit, a Ramp spokesperson said that the company is initially hiring around a dozen employees for the Toronto office, with plans to double that figure over the next six months. They added that Ramp already has roughly 100 employees in Canada.

Following the thread: Ramp’s entrance was foreshadowed earlier this year when it began posting Canadian job listings on LinkedIn.

As it fully enters Canada, Ramp becomes one of the largest FinTech companies operating in the country, with over 70,000 customers, including Visa, Uber, and Shopify. The company’s annualized revenue reportedly exceeds $1 billion and, just last month, it raised a $750 million USD ($1.1-billion CAD) round at a $44 billion valuation.

Final thought: Until now, the Canadian corporate expense management market has been held by domestic players like Float and Venn, who also position themselves as built for the unique needs of Canadian businesses. Float recently eclipsed 7,500 Canadian business customers, and Venn says it supports more than 15,000, all of which Ramp will now be competing for.

UPDATE (07/28/2026): This story has been updated with details about Ramps’s Toronto office and Canadian hiring plans.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Jonas Leupe.



