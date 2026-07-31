Calgary crypto exchange Catalyx permanently barred from operating

Former crypto exchange’s CEO, Hyuk Jae Park, will also pay a $90,000 fine to Alberta Securities Commission.

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has permanently barred former Calgary crypto exchange Catalyx from operating and has fined its CEO $90,000 after the company allegedly mismanaged millions of dollars in client crypto assets.



Many former Catalyx users have been waiting several years to be made whole, and some wonder if proper compensation can ever happen.

Operating from 2019 until 2024, Catalyx was shut down in December of 2023 by a cease-trade order from the ASC, following a security breach that resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency assets. Under that order, the company was prohibited from purchasing or trading securities or derivatives until January of 2025. Shortly after that order was delivered, the company announced it would suspend all withdrawals from its platform. In January of 2026, Catalyx formally entered into receivership.

The ASC shuttered Catalyx’s operations after the securities organization claimed the crypto exchange breached a set of conditions imposed on it to mitigate risk to clients’ crypto portfolios. Those conditions were breached when, according to the ASC, Catalyx’s court-appointed receiver found company records showing $14 million USD ($20 million CAD) in client assets, but only $150,000 USD of material assets present in company accounts. That shortfall was attributed to unauthorized withdrawals and the use of crypto assets for purposes unrelated to Catalyx client activities.

Catalyx was further penalized by the ASC for the failure of its CEO, Hyuk Jae Park, to notify the ASC of the assets breach until Dec. 21, 2023, after discovering it in November that year.

“The safeguarding of client assets and timely reporting of material breaches are core investor protection requirements,” the ASC said in a statement issued on Friday. “When those obligations are not met, the ASC will take enforcement action.”



Recovering money tied to crypto exchange failures proves particularly difficult. In this case, the ASC does not actually pursue recovery of misappropriated funds. Instead, customers are often forced to seek outside legal or financial counsel or file a bankruptcy claim against the business as their primary way of seeking compensation.

In Catalyx’s case, many of its former users have been waiting several years to be made whole, with some lamenting online that recovery might not be possible.

Penalties and prohibitions

As part of the settlement agreement, the ASC has permanently prohibited Catalyx from trading or purchasing securities, as well as acting as an investment fund manager or participating in capital markets in a management or consulting capacity. Park has also been fined $90,000 by the ASC, and is required to resign all of his director and officer positions. He is also barred from holding such positions, or participating in market management, for six years, or until Park completes training on the duties of corporate officers, whichever is longer.

The ASC said the penalties it imposed would have been more severe, but Park contributed $950,000 to the company’s receivership.

While the ASC’s settlement with Park has concluded, the securities organization is still pursuing fraud allegations against Catalyx’s former chief financial officer, Jae Ho Lee.

Patterns of mistrust

Catalyx is not the first Canadian cryptocurrency exchange to collapse after the misappropriation of client assets. In the 2010s, Canada’s then-largest crypto exchange, QuadrigaCX, imploded, bilking 76,000 investors for more than $160 million in funds. The Ontario Securities Commission investigated and found that the CEO Gerald Cotten, who died a year prior to QuadrigaCX’s collapse, had embezzled user funds.

At the same time, Vancouver’s Einstein Exchange was shut down by the British Columbia Securities Commission following complaints from clients that they were unable to withdraw funds. Investigations found the exchange had been transferring client assets to corporate bank accounts and using it to pay for company operations.



BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image by Alesia Kozik via Pexels.