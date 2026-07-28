Vena Solutions set to acquire Morpheo AI in agentic capability push

Toronto startups combine to deepen the role of AI in financial planning and analysis.

FinTech company Vena Solutions has entered an agreement to acquire fellow Toronto startup Morpheo AI. The acquisition will help Vena deepen the agentic AI capabilities of its financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform.



“This has been a very interesting year for SaaS businesses around defining how you’re going to approach and bring AI capabilities to your customer set.” Hugh Cumming, Vena





Vena sells AI-powered, Microsoft-focused FP&A software to finance teams at medium and large-sized companies. That software helps clients manage budgeting, forecasting, and business planning.

The acquisition, which is still subject to some customary closing conditions, will combine Vena’s FP&A software with Morpheo’s agentic orchestration platform Omega. The result will be Vena Omega, a “context engine” that learns how a business uses its data to plan, make, and execute decisions, allowing AI agents to plug in and take on more of the FP&A burden.

Vena CTO Hugh Cumming told BetaKit in an interview that foundation models are “extremely powerful” but, as general-purpose tools, lack the context businesses need as they look at their agentic options. Cumming was familiar with Morpheo’s founders, ex-Manulife and Co-operators data leaders Sandesh Patil and Charly Lin, and decided to give their product a shot internally. The test ultimately surpassed expectations.

“Morpheo was founded on the idea that large enterprises will struggle, in the financial services area, to bring their data together in a way that AI can make sense of it,” Cumming said. “By the third customer we piloted it with internally, we saw it already starting to make changes and choices to how things get implemented.”

RELATED: Vena moves into “orchestrated” financial planning with Acterys acquisition

Finance teams often have to re-establish the context of their work to their AI models, but Cumming claimed Omega will be able to do that for them. The longer Omega is in a system, the more it knows about how teams use their data, allowing them to prepare, build plans, and update forecasts faster.

Cumming said FP&A is a space where organizations are increasingly talking about the importance of business context within agentic workflows, and that all of Vena’s competitors are thinking about it, too.

“We … recognized that to complete the loop for our customers, we need to have a better handle on all the business context and create a continuous learning approach in order to get to that next phase, which is truly autonomous work,” Cumming said.

All seven of Morpheo’s employees will join Vena when the deal is closed, including Patil and Lin, for whom Vena is carving out a “special role” around its AI portfolio. Cumming said closing the deal shouldn’t take too long; “weeks, not months,” he said.

RELATED: Vena Solutions secures $25 million USD in financing from CIBC Innovation Banking

Morpheo is Vena’s second acquisition of the year. Earlier this year, it moved into the operational planning space with the acquisition of Australian app development platform Acterys (Vena says the Morpheo acquisition will also bring new capabilities to Acterys). While Cumming believes the company still has a “very robust pipeline of organically developed capabilities,” Vena’s growth strategy will continue to be “opportunistic and purposeful.”

“As you can imagine, this has been a very interesting year for SaaS businesses around defining how you’re going to approach and bring AI capabilities to your customer set,” Cumming said.

Vena most recently closed a $300-million CAD Series C round from Vista Equity Partners in 2021. In 2024, the company achieved centaur status, meaning it surpassed $100 million USD in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Last fall, the company also announced that it had grown to more than 2,000 business customers. In February, a Vena spokesperson told BetaKit that the company was earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortization positive and expects to end 2026 “closing in very quickly” on $200 million USD in ARR.

Feature image courtesy Vena Solutions.