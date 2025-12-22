Canada’s largest VC reports for duty

Plus: Canada launches its own quantum research program to rival DARPA initiative.

If you looked at this week’s news, you might think that the acronym for Canada’s biggest VC stood for the Bank of Defence Cash.

BDC Capital revealed two new VC funds this week: a defence-focused successor to the Deep Tech Venture Fund, and another to advise and support businesses selling to the defence industry for the first time.

BDC also signalled that it’s open to alleviating restrictions in the fund documents of the VCs it backs, allowing them to fund companies that make or sell military-related products.

This comes after Québec government agency Investissement Québec lifted its own restrictions on defence funding, and some defence tech founders spoke in Parliament about the issue. Sentinel R&D CEO Katheron Intson called out publicly backed funds for “arbitrarily” blocking defence companies, arguing it only encourages firms to leave Canada.

With new powers come more responsibility. General partners are expected to conduct “enhanced due diligence” to make sure these companies comply with laws and regulations. It’s not just GPs with new tasks. Canadian companies pivoting into selling dual-use tech face their own challenges. “We’re really going to hold their hands,” BDC Capital executive VP Geneviève Bouthillier told me on Thursday.

Lifting investment restrictions was a matter of being “consistent,” Bouthillier said. If BDC can directly invest in such companies, then why shouldn’t the GPs it funds?

Madison McLauchlan

Reporter, Montréal

From Growth to IPO: Having an AI product strategy isn’t enough, your finance operations need one too.

Canadian scale-ups move fast, but financial complexity scales even faster. And trusting your core financials to generic LLM platforms with flashy demos but unproven controls won’t pass investor or audit scrutiny.

That’s why hundreds of Canadian scale-ups and public companies trust Sage Intacct to manage the messy middle between “growing fast” and “going public.”

What you get:

✓ AI-powered automation that ships, built-in AI with real financial controls.

✓ Audit-ready from day one, because diligence waits for no one.

✓ True multi-entity consolidation, not duct-taped. Not “coming soon.”

✓ SOC 2 Type II + compliance you can stand behind.

✓ Dimensional reporting that scales by product, region, or segment.

✓ Real-time visibility with guardrails where it matters.

Take The Product Tour.

Karlin, who most recently served as a principal engineer at chip giant Nvidia, joins a growing list of talented researchers who have moved to Canada amid research funding cuts and attacks on post-secondary institutions in the US.

He also has experience working on El Capitan, the world’s most powerful supercomputer.

The federal government has unveiled the Canadian Quantum Champions Program as part of a push to keep promising quantum firms in Canada.

Xanadu, Nord Quantique, Photonic, and Anyon Systems are developing “scalable and useful” quantum computers with up to $23 million each in initial funding through the first of three planned phases.

While growth in the payments sector has dropped since 2022, a new report suggests a fresh wave of companies could be on the horizon thanks to the rise of AI tools and long-awaited payments modernization in Canada.

Amiral held the first close of a targeted $75-million fund this week, after nearly three years of fundraising.

Managing partner Frédéric Bastien told BetaKit he was consistently “disappointed by the lack of leadership in the VC ecosystem in Canada,” and aims to fill that gap by almost exclusively leading rounds.

Shopify alumni updates

Glen Coates, the former head of Shopify’s core product, has been tapped to lead app development at OpenAI.





After three years as CEO of Coinbase Canada, Lucas Matheson is the latest former Shopify employee to join Kaz Nejatian at San Francisco-based Opendoor.





Ex-Shopify engineers have raised fresh financing to scale Turbopuffer’s AI search.

GPTZero’s Hallucination Check found that 50 papers submitted to a conference included at least one “obvious” hallucination dreamed up by AI.

Each submission had been reviewed by three to five peer experts, “most of whom missed the fake citations.” Some of the citations were written by non-existent authors, incorrectly attributed to journals, or had no equivalent match at all.

The Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation’s rebrand reflects a broader focus on critical technologies, as the startup incorporates two subsidiaries to continue its work in nuclear energy and research and development.

In an op-ed for BetaKit, Matthew Lombardi, the co-founder of Canadian defence innovation network The Icebreaker, argues the federal defence strategy being drafted in Ottawa must treat Canadian technology firms as core partners.

🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More

CAN – Scale AI unveils $129M for 44 new AI projects across Canada

CGY – GeologicAI acquires Finnish competitor Lumo Analytics

CGY – Tetra Trust completes test of CAD-backed stablecoin

TOR – Tuhk raises $6M USD for financial crime-fighting platform

MTL – National Bank sues Flinks co-founders

QCY – Coveo strikes AI partnership with the federal government

STJ – CoLab Software joins the Nvidia Inception Program

“Can you imagine a quarter—25 percent—of Canada isn’t sure if they’ll be employed next year? That is a wild statistic.”

Kevin Kliman, president of Canadian business at Employment Hero, joins to explain why Canada’s workforce is underemployed and anxious about 2026. He also shares data indicating things are particularly bad for Gen Z, before offering tips on how they can make their mark in the modern workforce—with AI.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for December 19, 2025.

Feature image courtesy BDC.