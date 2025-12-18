CoLab joins Nvidia Inception Program to beef up AI capabilities for its engineering tools

St. John’s startup says Nvidia’s platforms will improve how engineers interpret simulation data.

CoLab Software is looking to the world’s most valuable company to improve its AI-powered engineering collaboration tool.

The St. John’s-based startup has joined the Nvidia Inception Program, the chip giant’s free program providing startups with access to the latest developer tools, training, and its network of products and investors.

Nvidia’s simulation platforms will ensure “the right data reaches the right engineer at the right time.”

Founded in 2017 by CEO Adam Keating and CTO Jeremy Andrews, CoLab’s tool supports engineering firms with multi-user cloud uploads and editing for 2D and 3D computer-aided design files. When engineering teams submit their designs for review, feedback on the file is captured by CoLab so that knowledge can be applied throughout a company, rather than gated by any one person’s experience.

CoLab says engineering teams rely heavily on modelling, simulation, and digital twins (a virtual recreation of something physical) to predict how designs will perform before building them into reality. While digital testing is faster and less expensive than physical, someone still needs to make sense of the data. That’s where CoLab believes Nvidia’s platforms can help.

CoLab wants to apply Nvidia’s simulation platforms into a workflow that ensures “the right data reaches the right engineer at the right time,” the company said. It will also explore AI training and evaluation to improve its AutoReview offering, which is trained on design feedback gathered from across an engineer’s company to annotate drawings and 3D models, as well as identify errors and non-conformances.

Last month, CoLab raised $72 million USD ($101 million CAD) in Series C funding as demand soared for its tools. The company claimed at the time that AutoReview had amassed a waitlist of more than 47,000 engineers since its June launch.

CoLab was the first company from Atlantic Canada to be accepted into the Y Combinator accelerator program.

Feature image courtesy of CoLab.