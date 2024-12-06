Benevity reports over $140 million donated through its platform this Giving Tuesday

Calgary company sees dip in total donations, but rise in volunteering compared to 2023.

Calgary’s Benevity saw over $140 million donated to more than 56,000 nonprofits across 122 countries and territories through its platform on Giving Tuesday this Dec. 3.

The corporate social impact software firm reported 148,000 individuals and 637 companies participated this year, with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and United Way Greater Toronto among the most popular causes.

This 2024 total is down nearly seven percent relative to Benevity’s record-breaking Giving Tuesday 2023, when the company reported that $150 million was donated to over 53,000 nonprofits via its platform. Last year marked Benevity’s third record Giving Tuesday in a row following some strong 2022 and 2021 results.

At the same time, Benevity saw 21,000 individuals commit 260,000 in volunteer hours through its platform this Giving Tuesday—a 17 percent increase compared to 2023.

In a statement, Benevity’s new CEO Christopher Maloof credited users for donating so much of their time and money amid economic uncertainty and an increasingly challenging social climate for companies.

Founded in 2008, Benevity is a certified B Corp that offers a suite of community investment, employee, customer, and nonprofit engagement software solutions to a list of customers that includes Visa, Starbucks, and UPS. To date, Benevity claims to have processed more than $15 billion in total donations and 79 million hours of volunteering time for 470,000 nonprofits around the world.

This year, Benevity has taken steps to build out and reshape its executive team. Maloof, an experienced software executive who previously led MeridianLink and worked with Thoma Bravo, took the reins of Benevity three months ago from former CEO Kelly Schmitt.

Benevity said Schmitt chose to step down after six years with the company, during which she helped guide Benevity to profitability and a $1-billion valuation when United Kingdom-based Hg purchased control. Early last year, Benevity shed 14 percent of its staff, citing lower than expected customer demand amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

In addition to bringing on Maloof, the company has made at least four other leadership changes in 2024. Last month, Benevity appointed Candace Worley as chief product officer, Cristine Kao as chief marketing officer, and James Carder as chief information and security officer. Ricardo Moreno also joined the company as chief revenue officer earlier this year.

Canada Helps’ 2024 Giving Report recently found that for the eleventh consecutive year, the number of Canadians making charitable donations has declined. At the same time, charity usage in Canada has reached an all-time high thanks to inflation and the high cost of living, leaving over half of charities unable to meet current demand, according to the report.

Despite this continued decline and the slight drop Benevity saw in donations through its platform, Giving Tuesday 2024 overall may have set a new record: GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates that a record-breaking $3.6 billion was donated in the United States alone on Dec. 3.

