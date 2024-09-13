BDC appoints Geneviève Bouthillier as head of BDC Capital

Bouthillier replaces Jérôme Nycz following his recent and sudden departure after 22 years at BDC.

The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) has promoted Geneviève Bouthillier to executive vice president (EVP) of BDC Capital, Canada’s largest and most active VC investor.

The news was first reported by The Logic this morning and then announced by BDC president and CEO Isabelle Hudon and Bouthillier via LinkedIn posts. A BDC spokesperson confirmed to BetaKit that Bouthillier will begin in her new position next week, effective September 16.

This move comes just over three months after BetaKit reported the retirement of Jérôme Nycz as EVP and head of BDC Capital after more than a decade at the helm. In the wake of Nycz’s sudden and unexpected departure, BDC CFO Christian Settano has assumed his role.

“The role that BDC Capital plays in the innovation and [VC] ecosystem in Canada is unique, both for the companies we hold in our portfolio and for the investors we collaborate with to grow this asset class in Canada,” Hudon wrote on LinkedIn.

“We are fortunate to have a seasoned team, composed of players whose talent is widely recognized. I have no doubt that [Bouthillier] will leverage her flair, vision, and strategic sense to lead them to new heights and increase our impact as a development bank. I also know that my colleagues on the Senior Management Committee are excited to see her join us.”

Bouthillier joined BDC in March as senior vice president (VP) of growth and impact investments. Prior to that, she oversaw medium-sized businesses at Québec pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec as VP. In her new role, she will oversee BDC’s direct VC and fund-of-fund investments and programs like the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative.

“Above all, I am immensely proud to lead such an exceptionally strong and focused team, firmly established within Canada’s investment and technology ecosystem,” Bouthillier wrote on LinkedIn. “I am eagerly looking forward to diving into the new role and … continuing the work we’ve begun over the past few months.”

Developing…

Feature image courtesy BDC.