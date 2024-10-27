BC tech leaders look to reconnect at BetaKit Town Hall: Vancouver

A pulse check with local leaders on BC tech and where it goes next.

Reconnecting West Coast tech was top of mind at BetaKit Town Hall: Vancouver.

The sold-out event gathered a broad collection of local technology leaders (plus visitors from Seattle and Ottawa) to share their perspectives on the state of BC tech and what the province’s innovation ecosystem needs to succeed.

You can read a summary of the stage conversation here, with video to come. BetaKit also checked in with the event’s attendees. Here is what they had to say.

Too close to call

From the time I bounded down the event space’s stairs to first mingle with the crowd to collecting my thoughts on the SkyTrain home, the provincial election—still undecided at the time of this writing—was a major topic of discussion. Everyone, from founders to VCs to government staffers, was doing a collective shrug at what would come next.

There is something to be said about the apparent tightness in the election, too. The room seemed to share in caring for both social and economic values, welfare, and world-leading innovation. But knowing what to prioritize province-wide can be difficult. Or, as Clio CEO and co-founder Jack Newton would put it later on in the evening, it’s easy to get caught up trying to pick a winner.

The uncertainty in the room was underscored when Vantage Points panellist Alison Taylor spoke to the need to support small businesses before stopping herself and pondering if the topic was the right one for the audience.

“This is absolutely the right audience!” Z-Space director Boris Mann yelled back in the direction of the stage.

The strength of weak connections

A major talking point throughout the evening was the immense and untapped desire for a return to networking, which also played out in real time. I said hi to Mark Bakker, managing director of Coho Growth Capital, who quickly spotted one such target networker over my shoulder, made a gracious exit, and headed in their direction. After bidding Bakker adieu, I began to chat with a pair of climate tech co-founders.

They picked the right room to be in that night: not only was Lindsay Chan, vice president of marketing and communications at the BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) attending, but so was Kookai Chaimahawong, executive director of the Centre for Climate and Business Solutions (CCBS) at UBC. Despite her role’s focus on climate, Chaimahawong was drawn to the event as it promised access to a variety of tech sectors.

“I was so impressed by the diversity of successful companies in Vancouver,” she said. “From gaming and life sciences to software platforms and the founders from all backgrounds.”

Vancouver.dev founder Toki Hossain got a resounding “yes!” when he asked Jack Newton if he’d found Clio in BC again in 2024.

The call to connect was reinforced onstage throughout the event. As the Vantage Points panel reached its lightning round, the quartet of Taylor, Maskwa’s Josh Nilson, AbCellera’s Anne Stevens, and Atelier’s Scott Langille were asked for one person attendees should know. Langielle was inspired by CEO and founder of Mitra Biotechnologies Neil Mitra. Stevens credited life sciences stalwart and UBC professor Pieter Cullis. Nilson shouted out Vancouver tech OG and Launch Academy CEO Ray Walia, but also hammered home the need for the tech community to engage all of BC and not just Vancouver.

Mirroring the events of the Toronto Town Hall, Langille’s request onstage for senior members to make space for and mentor young people starting their careers struck a chord with the audience. “His insights about the city’s emerging generation of builders and their untapped potential resonated deeply,” Women Love Herbs founder Ha Nguyen posted to LinkedIn.

“In reconnecting to the local Vancouver community after some time focusing globally, it’s clear that we have done a terrible job passing the torch,” Mann told BetaKit after the event. “There are ambitious young people here, and it’s time for us to support them in building bottoms up, builder-led community like we did before.”

Frank conversations

Communities can be, but customers aren’t always hyper-local. After the Vantage Points panel, Newton took to the stage. He recalled that in the company’s first year, he thought Clio would sell BC-based lawyers on its offering. The audience was so quick to laugh I felt like I was attending a taping of Friends. But, for one audience member, it was no laughing matter.

“Just why do Canadians [not] support Canadian innovators?” managing partner of Fresh Founders Solon Angel asked on LinkedIn. Within 24 hours, Angel’s post had over 20 comments and over 70 reactions.

The lack of cross-functional support also resonated with MacKay CEO Forums chair Wayne Carrigan. Carrigan said the event indicated that Vancouver has a vibrant startup and tech Industry ecosystem with founders dedicated to building BC-based businesses.



“However,” he added, “there is a lack of connection [across business sectors].”

The audience also wrestled with BC’s place broadly in Canadian tech, with Taylor noting the province receives less government support than Ontario, and Newton recommending companies be in at least two Canadian cities to scale.

“[Taylor was] really open about how the tech scene in Canada gets split into Vancouver and Toronto, which is an interesting point to ponder,” freelance UX designer Irem Ozekes posted to LinkedIn. “Is Toronto really the HQ of Canada?”

While not every question posed during the evening received an answer, the Town Hall showcased that the province’s tech community is willing to engage with them.

“It was the type of event we need more of in this city,” Eco Association executive director Annika Lewis told BetaKit. “Rallying the tech community under one roof, showcasing builders, and having frank conversations about the state of the industry at both a local and a national level.”

All photos courtesy Eric Ennis from Renovo Agency for BetaKit.