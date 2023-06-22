A|I: The AI Times – Cohere is on Bessemer’s list, D-Wave is moving execs to the US

Plus: Oracle’s answer to the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance.

The AI Times is a weekly newsletter covering the biggest AI, machine learning, big data, and automation news from around the globe.

If you want to read A|I before anyone else, make sure to subscribe using the form at the bottom of this page.

Fresh off its $270 million Series C, Cohere has been ranked the highest of four Canadian companies on Bessemer's new top 100 "deeptech" companies list.

The list is meant to highlight companies developing "technology that was science fiction in the past but is reality today."

D-Wave Quantum Inc., after losing its outside accounting firm, revealed that it is moving its principal executive office to the U.S. from Canada and will engage a new public accounting firm based in the U.S.

Québec City-based automotive software provider LeddarTech has reached an agreement to merge with Prospector, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company led by former Qualcomm executives.

This SPAC deal, which is expected to close by the fourth quarter, gives LeddarTech a $348-million USD pro-forma equity valuation.

Motivate powered by CoMotion, in partnership with Invest Vancouver and Translink, shines a global spotlight on the Metro Vancouver region’s most dynamic early-stage companies in the rapidly-evolving emerging mobility and clean transportation space.

Startups, emerging innovators, venture capital investors, policymakers, and mobility leaders–the key players in British Columbia and beyond—are coming together for a new global investment gathering.

Attend two days of pitches, panels, breakout sessions, and city tours that showcase the next-gen mobility trailblazers and highlight Vancouver as an emerging world hub for innovation.

Use code BETAKIT30OFF and get 30% off your pass. Join us June 27-28, 2023.

Register today!

Oracle's recent earnings showed how greatly the company benefitted from its AI investments, propelling founder Larry Ellison to overtake Bill Gates as the fourth-richest person in the world.

One of those AI investments is Toronto-based Cohere, a key piece in Oracle's strategy to catch up to bigger cloud rivals that sell services powered by large-language models.

BetaKit founder Sarah Prevette says learning how to prompt an AI engine is not just a tech skill—it’s a life skill.

The Awkward Partnership Leading the AI Boom

(THE WALL STREET JOURNAL)

Microsoft invested billions to get early access to the generative artificial intelligence technology of much smaller OpenAI, a forerunner in the field. But it specifically invested only 49 percent, a setup that helps the arrangement avoid antitrust scrutiny.

The result is a kind of open relationship—together, but not exclusive. OpenAI has been arming some of Microsoft’s biggest rivals, while Microsoft has effectively limited the potential search-engine customers for OpenAI.

VanHack, a Vancouver-based tech talent sourcing network, has secured a $3-million investment from Texas-based B2B software venture fund Golden Section.

Founded by Ilya Brotzky in 2015, VanHack’s software features proprietary AI matching algorithms to improve the efficiency of the hiring process for technical professionals.

Three months after launching it, Salesforce Ventures — Salesforce’s venture arm — announced it will double the size of its Generative AI Fund to $500 million.

Startupfest, a celebration of startups in Montréal, has announced the return of its train service, Startup Train, as well as over $300,000 in prizes.

Taking place from July 12 to July 14, Startupfest has revealed several major attractions this year, including investment prizes for startups and an express train for attendees to get to the event from the Toronto area.

Synthesia, a digital media platform that lets users create artificial intelligence-generated videos, has raked in $90 million from investors — including U.S. chip giant Nvidia, the company told CNBC exclusively.

Accenture said it will invest $3 billion over three years into its data and AI practice, doubling the number of employees that are working with the cutting-edge technology at the IT consulting firm.

Europeans Take a Major Step Toward Regulating A.I.

(THE NEW YORK TIMES)

A draft law in the European Parliament has become the world’s most far-reaching attempt to address the potentially harmful effects of artificial intelligence.

Vancouver Startup Week (VSW) finally returned to its in-person format and featured whispers of new Canadian tech events and the advent of a Chief AI officer in Vancouver.

A French startup that is only four weeks old has picked up a $113 million round of seed funding to compete against OpenAI in the building, training and application of large language models and generative AI.

Paris-based Mistral AI is co-founded by alums from Google’s DeepMind and Meta and will be focusing on open source solutions and targeting enterprises "to make AI useful." It plans to release its first models for text-based generative AI in 2024.



