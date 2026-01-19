YC alum DevCycle bought by Dynatrace to help developers move fast, but hopefully not break things

Combined platform to help devs push smooth updates as software and AI-native applications become more complex.

In July 2024, online infrastructure came to a screeching halt when CrowdStrike pushed a buggy update for its ubiquitous cybersecurity software, causing bank, healthcare, and travel systems to crash worldwide. That type of crash is one that Toronto-based DevCycle hopes to help developers avoid, by isolating software errors before they can enter the history books.

By combining, the companies say they are bringing developers an integrated system of insight and action.

DevCycle’s feature flagging and experimentation software allows updates to be introduced in controlled phases, go through an A/B test, and then be rolled back if proven problematic. Last week, DevCycle was acquired by Boston-based Dynatrace for an undisclosed amount to bring its progressive rollout features to the software monitoring platform.

“By unifying DevCycle’s runtime control with Dynatrace’s real-time, AI-powered intelligence, teams can close the loop between change and outcome across the entire delivery process,” the company said, adding that feature management, experimentation, debugging, and observability will become a single workflow for developers.

DevCycle said that as part of Dynatrace, it’s “uniquely positioned” to handle the incoming complexity of modern software, particularly with the emergence of AI-native applications. The platform can help safely roll out large language models and prompts, or limit usage to small cohorts. Or, it can measure the quality and cost of production in AI model variants through A/B testing.

DevCycle said in the blog post that it “isn’t going anywhere” for its customers, and that the team will be working to bring its functionality into the Dynatrace platform.

Founded in 2011 by Aaron Glazer, CEO Andrew Norris, CTO Jonathan Norris, and chief people officer Cobi Druxerman, DevCycle (previously known as Taplytics) is an alum of the prestigious Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator. The company has announced $7.4 million in funding over its lifetime, with backing from Zynga founder Mark Pincus, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Gmail creator Paul Buchheit, and Y Combinator.

