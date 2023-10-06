WonderFi files SEC registration statement as crypto firm eyes Nasdaq listing

CEO called the move “an important first step” towards US expansion.

Toronto-based cryptocurrency firm WonderFi has announced that it has filed a registration statement with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WonderFi, which currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange as WNDR, is one of Canada’s largest crypto companies. It currently serves more than 1.6 million Canadians across the companies it has acquired with over $730 million in combined assets under custody.

This SEC filing comes as WonderFi plans to move into the US and explores listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Exchange to support these efforts, which remain subject to regulatory approval.

In a statement, WonderFi president and CEO Dean Skurka said that “registration with the SEC is an important first step for WonderFi as we look to expand the company’s presence to the United States.”

WonderFi owns three registered Canadian crypto trading platforms: Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and CoinSmart. Earlier this year, WonderFi merged with the latter two in what marked a landmark deal for Canada’s digital asset sector and moved its headquarters from Vancouver to Toronto. WonderFi also owns the global crypto payment processing platform SmartPay and is the largest shareholder in Canadian digital asset custodian Tetra.

Skurka joined WonderFi from Bitbuy after WonderFi purchased it. He took over as WonderFi’s interim CEO from company co-founder Ben Samaroo last October and this July, Skurka became WonderFi’s permanent president and CEO.

After establishing a strong presence in Canada as a large, regulated crypto player, WonderFi sees an opportunity to expand internationally, including into the US.

Amid particularly challenging crypto market conditions, WonderFi’s plans also involve pushing beyond just digital asset trading and into other new, more traditional verticals like stock trading and sports betting, as the company looks to hedge against crypto volatility.

