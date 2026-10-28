Women-led companies dominate top ranks of 2026 Deloitte Fast 50

Finni Health, Chexy, and BorderPass are Canada’s fastest-growing tech companies by revenue.

For the first time, half of Canada’s 10 fastest-growing companies are led by women, according to the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 50.

The annual list recognizes Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies across three categories based on their revenue growth percentage over the past three or four years, depending on the category.

The top of the flagship list featured more women-led companies than usual this year, including Toronto-based rewards platform Chexy, which placed second with a four-year revenue growth rate of 23,183 percent. Other women-led companies at the top of the list include legaltech company BorderPass, led by co-CEO Sally Daub, in third place; cleantech software WeavAir, led by CEO Natalia Mykhaylova, in fourth; AI automation platform SimplyAsk.ai, led by CEO Shuli Gortler, in fifth; and online therapy provider Total Life, led by CEO Neelam Brar, in sixth place.

Women-led companies featured more prominently than usual on this year’s list, taking spots two through six.

In a statement, Chexy CEO Liza Akhvledziani-Carew said the company has proved its rent-to-rewards model, and that the growth rate indicates it’s “onto something much bigger.” Earlier this year, the company raised a $14-million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s most reputable venture firms, to help its users earn credit card rewards on more everyday expenses.

The list’s top spot went to Toronto-based Finni Health, which sported a four-year revenue growth rate of 46,754 percent. The Y Combinator alum, founded by Canadian Bucky Khan, provides a platform for autism care providers in the United States to start, run, and grow their practices.

The average revenue growth rate of this year’s Fast 50 was 3,079 percent, a jump from last year’s average growth of 2,623 percent. Other companies on the 2026 Fast 50 include, in descending order, Toronto-based legaltech Spellbook, Québec City-based pipeline inspector Flyscan, Montréal-based digital lender Nesto, and Vancouver-based private stock marketplace Clarity (formerly known as Hiive).

In addition to the Fast 50, Deloitte also recognized 15 Canadian companies on its Enterprise—Industry Leaders ranking and another 17 on its Companies to Watch list, which showcases companies with the potential to be future Fast 50 program winners.

Richmond, BC-based last-mile delivery company UniUni topped this year’s industry leaders list, sporting a 2,143-percent four-year revenue increase. While its reported revenue increase vastly exceeded others below it on the list, UniUni has faced trouble recently. The company’s attempt to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) fell through after the SPAC terminated the deal, citing UniUni’s deteriorating business and financial performance.

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Other companies on the Enterprise—Industry Leaders list include Toronto-based FinTech firm Koho, which placed second with a 580-percent four-year revenue increase, Calgary-based PurposeMed (which is set to be acquired by Grindr) in seventh, and Ottawa-based surveillance tech firm Solink in tenth.

Ottawa-based Turbopuffer, which provides a fast data search engine, decisively took the top spot on the Companies to Watch list with a 65,443-percent growth rate, confirming founder Simon Hørup Eskildsen’s fears that he runs Canada’s fastest-growing company. In a distant second was another Ottawa-based company, defence tech firm Tactiql, with a 4,395-percent growth rate.

Companies on the flagship Fast 50 list are automatically eligible for the broader North American Technology Fast 500, which will be released on November 18. Deloitte says 80 Canadian companies made that list this year, down from 114 last year.

Feature image courtesy Chexy.