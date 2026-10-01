Telehealth company Freddie acquired by Grindr for $250 million USD

Deal to purchase the Calgary-born firm is expected to close this year.

Telehealth company Freddie is poised to become a part of Grindr after the LGBTQ-focused dating platform announced plans to acquire it earlier this week.



The news: On Sept. 30, Grindr stated in a press release its plans to purchase Freddie’s parent company, PurposeMed, for $250 million USD ($356 million CAD). Freddie provides telehealth services like HIV testing and HIV prophylactic medications like PrEP. Grindr intends to integrate Freddie’s business into the healthcare-focused branch of the company, Woodwork, that launched last year.

From the source: “For generations of gay men, HIV shaped how we thought about intimacy, relationships, and our own futures,” Grindr CEO George Arison said in a press release. “Today, we have the tools to prevent it. New infections should be close to zero, and that is what we are striving to achieve.”

The context: Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, Grindr will pay $190 million USD ($270 million CAD) in cash, with an additional $60 million paid through Grindr common stock. The deal also includes an additional cash consideration payable in 2028 that is tied to Freddie’s performance in 2027.

Founded in 2020 in Calgary, Freddie has been backed by Canadian venture capital investments from True North Fund, BDC Capital, and Panache Ventures. In 2024, it expanded into the US, where it now offers services like physician-led telehealth, testing and pharmacy operations, and patient support in all 50 states, as well as Canada. The company is one of three companies developed under the PurposeMed umbrella, alongside Frida, a virtual clinic for ADHD assessment, and Foria, a platform for gender-affirming healthcare. Founded in 2019, PurposeMed’s acquisition will split Frida and Foria from the company into independent entities, with Grindr only proceeding with Freddie and PurposeMed’s Gender Affirming Pharmacy services.

Final thought: Freddie’s leadership will continue building the product’s core offerings alongside Grindr, the company said. Grindr has framed the transaction as a way to expand its business model away from dating app subscriptions and advertising and toward healthcare. For Freddie, the company is framing the merger as a way to expand mission reach. PrEP, short for pre-exposure prophylaxis, can reduce HIV transmission during sex by as much as 99 percent. While its use is growing among gay and bisexual men, Freddie and PurposeMed CEO and co-founder Hussein Moloo said Grindr’s reach within the global LGBTQ+ community would allow broader access to PrEP and associated education and services.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by National Cancer Institute.