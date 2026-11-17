Longtime leader will stay on through November as Toronto incubator begins search for new executive director.

After 11 years at the helm of Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) DMZ incubator, executive director Abdullah Snobar is stepping away.



The news: DMZ announced Snobar’s departure on Monday, outlining that he would vacate both his positions as executive director and his role as CEO of DMZ Ventures, the incubator’s venture capital division. Snobar will remain in his role through November to support the leadership transition. TMU said details as to who would take on the role of interim leader at DMZ would be forthcoming.

From the source: “When I stepped into this role, I believed Canadian founders could build companies that compete with anyone in the world if they had the right support behind them,” Snobar said in a statement on DMZ’s website. “The founders who’ve come through DMZ have proven that again and again.”

The context: Snobar took the helm of DMZ in 2015, replacing former director Valerie Fox. His tenure at the incubator was marked by expanding programming for startups, including launching several program streams for underserved demographics and founders, like DMZ’s Black Innovation Programs, Women Innovation Programs, and the Launchpad for Indigenous Entrepreneurs. Under Snobar’s leadership, DMZ also established its own investment fund, DMZ Ventures, and the Centre for Housing Innovation, with a focus on investing in housing property tech startups.

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Final thought: Under Snobar’s guidance, DMZ has grown into a globally recognized organization and was ranked as the number one university-based incubator worldwide by UBI Global in 2018. Since 2015, its reach has grown to include 15 countries, including partnerships and programs based in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. To date, the incubator has helped raise more than $3 billion in financing for more than 800 startups.