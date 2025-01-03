Which tech health trend should you embrace in 2025?

#1. How do you typically start your day?
#2. What time do you usually show up for work?
#3. How would your colleagues best describe you?
#4. Which tech CEO do you most identify with?
#5. How do you deal with stress?
#6. What’s your go-to activity after work?
#7. What are you most likely to blow money on?
#8. Pick a #CDNtech product you’re most likely to buy.
#9. Which company slogan resonates the most with you?
#10. Finally, what’s your ultimate wellness goal for 2025?
Your score:
The only regulation you believe in is emotional regulation. Discomfort doesn’t scare you, it motivates you. You’re ambitious, relentless, and driven to achieve the bigger vision. You would have invented a sauna rave wellness club in your garage too, but you’re way too busy.
Your brain is a never-ending idea factory, constantly cranking out the next big thing. You’re a visionary with a creative streak that’s impossible to turn off. You once had a life-changing experience on ayahuasca. You’re ready for a new way to transcend your limits, now that Burning Man is mid.
You’re the type who isn’t afraid to go to extremes in the name of being your best. Precise and deliberate, you approach everything with a focus on excellence, even if it means rolling up your sleeve for something unconventional. Blood transfusion reflects your drive to push limits and always stay one step ahead.
You’re all about working smarter, not harder. Your approach may be low-touch, but somehow, it gets the job done. Adaptogens are a perfect fit for you: they’re plant-based substances that help you stay balanced without requiring you to overhaul your routine, or your wallet.
All images courtesy of Unsplash. Feature image by Antonio Araujo.