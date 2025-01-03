Which tech health trend should you embrace in 2025?

Your score:

Othership 🥶 The only regulation you believe in is emotional regulation. Discomfort doesn’t scare you, it motivates you. You’re ambitious, relentless, and driven to achieve the bigger vision. You would have invented a sauna rave wellness club in your garage too, but you’re way too busy.

Microdosing 🍄‍🟫 Your brain is a never-ending idea factory, constantly cranking out the next big thing. You’re a visionary with a creative streak that’s impossible to turn off. You once had a life-changing experience on ayahuasca. You’re ready for a new way to transcend your limits, now that Burning Man is mid.

Blood Transfusion 🩸 You’re the type who isn’t afraid to go to extremes in the name of being your best. Precise and deliberate, you approach everything with a focus on excellence, even if it means rolling up your sleeve for something unconventional. Blood transfusion reflects your drive to push limits and always stay one step ahead.