What to expect from Zoholics Canada 2024

From October 8 to 9 in Montréal, a conference to help businesses power their next stage of growth.

How do you make sure your tools can scale as fast as your business?

Zoho believes the answer is simple: grow together.

That’s the focus of Zoholics Canada 2024, Zoho’s flagship user conference taking place at Montréal’s Palais des Congrès from October 8 to 9. The event will bring Zoho users, industry leaders, and tech experts together for two days of learning about how Zoho has evolved its products to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

“These conversations are critical to shaping our strategy and ensuring we’re meeting real demands on the ground.”

Zoho offers a suite of cloud-based software tools designed to help companies of all sizes streamline their operations, from managing customer relationships to handling finances, marketing, and human resources.

Now in its sixth year, Zoholics Canada is set to explore the trends that have shaped Zoho’s platform over the past 12 months.

Chief among these, according to Zoho Canada Managing Director Chandrashekar Lalapet Srinivas Prasanna (LSP), is showing users how they can navigate their next phase of growth with Zoho’s tools.

“I think the biggest takeaway from an event like this is to gain an understanding of how Zoho can help them scale,” LSP said.

In 2018, Zoholics’ debut year in Canada, nearly 80 percent of the conference attendees had been using Zoho for just six months to two years. Today, more than half of Zoholics Canada’s collective attendees have relied on Zoho for three to ten years, which LSP believes reflects a deeper, long-term engagement with the platform.

“Our customers’ needs have changed,” LSP said. “As a business owner or senior leader, you need to understand how these tools fit into the stage you’re in. For companies that have been using Zoho for three to ten years, they’ve already gone deep into the platform, so the conversations at this stage will be much more focused.”

Zoholics will feature seven curated content tracks covering sales, finance, analytics, human resources, and more. Attendees will get an inside look at what’s coming next on Zoho’s product roadmap, join learning sessions led by Zoho leaders, and hear real-world stories from customers about how they’re using Zoho to optimize their businesses for growth.

One of the highlights of the event is the Experience Centre, where attendees can talk face-to-face with product owners and experts and network with customers and implementation partners. During the conference, attendees can also book time with Zoho’s leaders, product experts, managers, customer support reps, and sales teams to share their thoughts on Zoho’s offerings and get their pressing product questions answered.

“This creates a beautiful feedback loop,” LSP said. “Our roadmap hinges upon these interactions.”

LSP sees this as the core of Zoholics Canada: bringing Zoho and its users under one roof to better understand what the market needs and how Zoho can deliver.

“As much as we’re here to show what we’ve built, this is also about learning how we can better support our users,” LSP said. “These conversations are critical to shaping our strategy and ensuring we’re meeting real demands on the ground.”

All images provided by Zoho.