Minister Evan Solomon reveals Canada’s AI Task Force

Patrick Pichette, Joelle Pineau, and Dan Debow among those tapped by federal government.

Inovia Capital partner Patrick Pichette, Cohere chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer Joelle Pineau, and Build Canada founder Dan Debow are among 26 members of AI minister Evan Solomon’s “AI strategy task force” trusted to help the federal government renew its AI strategy.

Solomon revealed the roster, filled with leading Canadian researchers and business figures, while speaking at the Empire Club in Toronto on Friday morning. He teased its formation at the ALL IN conference earlier this week, saying the team would include “innovative thinkers from across the country.”

The group will have 30 days to add to a collective consultation process in areas including research, talent, commercialization, safety, education, infrastructure, and security.

“This is the second great technological revolution in the last quarter century,” Solomon said. “It is incumbent on everyone in this room, all of us, and our government, to make it ours.”

The group will report back to Solomon in November, fuelling the federal government’s refreshed national AI strategy, which the AI minister pledged would be tabled this year.

“This is going to be our roadmap,” Solomon said at ALL IN. “It was supposed to be [tabled] at the end of next year; [we] can’t afford to wait.”

Canada had been iterating on its AI strategy for several years under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, beginning in 2017 with a $125-million commitment. The strategy evolved with further funding for Canada’s AI institutes and innovation clusters in 2022 before the government pledged $2.4 billion in the 2024 budget to support compute and bring new AI tech to market.

At ALL IN, Solomon said his priorities include addressing Canadian entrepreneurs’ concerns about access to capital, customers, and compute. He also wants to build consumer trust in AI, modernize Canada’s data privacy laws, and establish a Canadian sovereign cloud.

The full AI task force is listed below:

Ajay Agrawal

Ben Bergen

Oliver Blais

Michael Bowling

Shelly Bruce

Cari Covent

Dan Debow

Diane Gutiw

Garth Gibson

Arvind Gupta

Adam Keating

Alex LaPlante

Gail Murphy

David Naylor

James Neufeld

Marc-Etienne Ouimette

Taylor Owen

Joelle Pineau

Patrick Pichette

Sam Ramadori

Ian Rae

Michael Serbinis

Sonia Sennik

Louis Têtu

Natiea Vinson

Mary Wells

With files from Josh Scott

Developing…

Feature image courtesy ALL IN