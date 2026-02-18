Wagepoint rolls out two new additions to its payroll software

Timesheets and My Wagepoint are aimed at streamlining and modernizing the payroll process.

Calgary’s Wagepoint has rolled out two new products aimed at streamlining and modernizing payroll for small businesses.

Founded in 2012, Wagepoint provides payroll software for small businesses in Canada, offering features like auto-calculated pay runs, automatic tax remittances, and integration with other small-business accounting software like QuickBooks Online or FreshBooks. The company says more than 30,000 businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers across Canada use its platform.

On Tuesday, Wagepoint announced the launch of Timesheets, a time-entry system built into the platform that allows employees, contractors, and administrators to submit billable-hour entries for approval.

Timesheets includes a feature that automatically calculates overtime based on provincial or territorial location, as well as automatically tracks billable hours for users.

At the same time as it announced Timesheets, Wagepoint also announced the rollout of My Wagepoint, its new mobile app. The app is intended to provide employees with access to time entries, pay stubs, and profile information directly from their cell phones or other mobile devices.

The dual rollouts, according to a company release, are meant to address the growing use of mobile-first and AI-automated business structures.

“We are solving a massive pain point for small businesses and their employees as we are simplifying the payroll process for users on the move,” Jenna Poste, VP of product for Wagepoint, said. “Our hope is to reduce friction and stress for small business owners and accountants as they approach payroll deadlines.”

Poste added that the launch of Timesheets and My Wagepoint is the first in a series of launches the company plans to unveil over the coming year.

The announcements come on the heels of a brand refresh initiated by the company in early February, some six months after Ben Richmond, former managing director for North America at Xero, took the helm as CEO of Wagepoint.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.