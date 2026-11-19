Traces allows developers to save and publish conversations with AI agents.

The Toronto team behind Traces is joining Vercel less than a year after releasing its flagship product.

The news: Traces founder Tarun Sachdeva announced this week that his Toronto-based company, a collaborative platform for coding with AI agents, is being acquired by US cloud and web hosting platform Vercel. All four Traces team members started work at Vercel this week as part of the deal, Sachdeva told BetaKit. Financial details were not disclosed. Vercel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Existing Traces users can continue using the app and will retain access to their data, Traces said in an email to users, but the creation of new communities, or “orgs,” is paused. The deal does not give Vercel access to users’ data, the company said.

From the source: Sachdeva explained in a video with The Other Stuff podcast that Traces grew out of a desire to learn from other developers about how they were coding with AI agents.

“I wanted to keep that data, because I felt like it was so useful to keep those decisions that we make when we’re building products,” Sachdeva said.

The context: Sachdeva told BetaKit in a direct message that he launched the Traces developer platform in February after founding the company a few years ago. It had raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Canadian VCs Golden Ventures and Northside Ventures, as well as US VC Signalfire and angel investors from Shopify and Wattpad. Sachdeva is a longtime Canadian tech operator who worked in senior product management roles at Research in Motion and Wattpad.

Valued at $9.3 billion USD ($13.3 billion CAD) as of its Series F round in September 2025, Vercel has connected to the Canadian tech scene in other ways, too; this summer, its COO Jeanne DeWitt Grosser joined Shopify’s board.

Final thought: This deal is another indication that Silicon Valley’s developer community is paying attention to Canadian talent. It’s the second time this month that a Canadian-founded AI-native platform has been acquired by a high-profile US tech company within a year of its product launch. AI travel agent startup Odessia, led by former Sonder co-founder Francis Davidson, joined OpenAI last week.

Feature image courtesy Tarun Sachdeva via X.