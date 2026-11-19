Growth is outpacing legacy industries, but city’s tech sector lags broader provincial and national trajectories.

Tech, AI, life sciences, and defence and aerospace industries are outpacing the growth in Edmonton’s legacy industries, a new economic report from the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce shows.

The news: The Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2026 State of the Economy Report on Wednesday, naming the tech, life sciences, and defence and aerospace industries as some of the city’s emerging economic drivers. The report credits those industries—which account for one in 50 jobs and just two percent of Edmonton’s overall GDP—as emergent for high wages, fast growth, and a sustainable path toward expansion.

From the source: “Every other cluster in this report earns its place by scale: hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions in output … the emerging three earn their place differently,” a portion of the report reads. “For industries this young, the more useful questions are how fast they’re moving and what’s pulling them forward. Measured that way, these three are the most dynamic part of the regional economy.”

The context: The Chamber’s state of the economy report is an annual economic analysis and policy report that evaluates performance, growth, and challenges to Edmonton’s regional economy. The 2026 report looks at the period between 2019 and 2025 and finds that wages across the three sectors average out around $94,480—much higher than the regional average of $67,784. Job growth and output also outpace the region’s other sectors, with jobs predicted to rise at a rate of nearly 10 percent against a wider seven-percent regional forecast.

Despite a rosy outlook on the future of tech in Edmonton, the report also finds that the city lags behind its peers in Calgary and the national average. The report calls these emerging sectors the region’s “least-claimed opportunity,” citing that the Edmonton region has less than half the concentration of these industries than does the rest of Canada.



Final thought: Edmonton’s tech sector has its foundations in academic and research institutes like the University of Alberta or the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii). It has historically been pigeonholed as a place where IP and technology is developed rather than commercialized. That dynamic is also at play in the Chamber’s report, where findings show that while talent has grown in the City, senior-level roles and business headquarters remain largely anchored elsewhere. In recent years, the City’s tech ecosystem has deliberately focused on trying to close the commercialization gap with programs designed to take research from the lab to the market.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Redd Francisco.