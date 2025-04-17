Vector Institute hires ex-TD, Thomson Reuters leader Glenda Crisp as president and CEO

Crisp replaces Tony Gaffney, who departed after less than half of a five-year term as head of the AI hub.

Toronto-based artificial intelligence (AI) research hub Vector Institute has appointed seasoned technology leader Glenda Crisp as its next president and CEO.

Crisp brings 35 years of experience in enterprise data strategy, advanced analytics, and tech to Vector, primarily from the financial services sector. She previously spent 17 years in senior roles at TD Bank and, most recently, was head of data analytics at Thomson Reuters. Crisp’s LinkedIn profile indicates she has been a special assistant to Vector’s CEO since April 2024.

Vector chair Ed Clark said Crisp “is perfectly suited to lead Vector at this pivotal moment in AI’s evolution.”

In a statement, Vector board chair and former TD CEO Ed Clark said Crisp’s “experience and expertise is perfectly suited to lead Vector at this pivotal moment in AI’s evolution.” He cited her ability to drive enterprise tech transformation and turn data and AI into impactful real-world applications as a couple of the factors that led Vector to bring her on as its next leader.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen how AI has transformed from a technological possibility to a business imperative,” Crisp said in a statement. “Vector’s researchers and exceptional talent have been at the forefront of this evolution, driving innovations that are reshaping how enterprises operate. I’m excited to build on this foundation, accelerating both groundbreaking research and practical implementation to ensure Canada remains a global leader in AI development and adoption.”

Vector announced Crisp’s appointment earlier this week. She will assume the role on April 21. Crisp takes over for Tony Gaffney, who transitioned to special advisor to Vector’s chair last month after serving less than half of a planned five-year term that was supposed to see him lead the not-for-profit, provincial and federal government-backed AI hub until 2028.

A Vector spokesperson said that this transition was Gaffney’s decision, and directed BetaKit to a blog post where Gaffney shared his motivations for the move to a new position where he will advocate for the role AI can play in helping to address Canada’s economic productivity issues.

RELATED: Leaders discuss the right speed for innovation and regulation at Remarkable AI conference

“Canada stands at a critical juncture in AI development and adoption,” Gaffney said in a statement at the time. “While we remain at the forefront of AI innovation, we must now focus on turning this advantage into economic prosperity.”

Founded in 2017, Vector conducts AI research, develops AI talent, and helps companies adopt AI. Gaffney was named Vector president and CEO in January 2023. He took the reins from Garth Gibson, Vector’s inaugural president and CEO, after five years at the helm.

The AI research hub did not say how long it expects Crisp to serve as president and CEO. The Vector spokesperson told BetaKit that Crisp does not have a fixed term. As to whether there will be any shifts to the organization’s strategy or approach under her leadership, Crisp is expected to share her vision for the organization at a later date after she has settled into the role.

Feature image courtesy Vector Institute.