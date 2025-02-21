Tribe Network among second round of federal 2SLGBTQI+ Ecosystem Fund recipients

Latest round deals $2.8 million across 12 groups and strengthens program support in Northern and Atlantic regions.

The federal government has revealed 12 more non-profit organizations selected to receive a total of $2.8 million through Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund.

The $8-million ecosystem fund is part of a $25-million federal program that was first revealed in June 2023 with the aim of offering dedicated support to Canadian entrepreneurs who identify as 2SLGBTQI+. The fund, administered by Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), is designed to help recipient organizations offer programs and resources to support 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs, while raising awareness of the challenges they face.

CGLCC CEO says funding addresses the gaps identified in the fund’s initial round.

Some of the latest supported provincial organizations include the LGBT Chambers of Commerce in Québec, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as British Columbia’s LOUD Business, Pride PEI, Quadrangle Newfoundland and Labrador, and Halifax’s Tribe Network.

Tribe Network, launched in 2020, aims to create an entrepreneurship and innovation hub for entrepreneurs identifying as Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC). In June 2023, Tribe Network launched Tribe Ventures, a $20-million venture capital fund to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage businesses led by racialized founders.

Organizations in the territories also received support, including the Northern Mosaic Network in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut’s Small Economy Works, and the Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon.

QueerTech, a national nonprofit that supports 2SLGBTQ+ tech workers and entrepreneurs, was among the 17 organizations supported by the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund’s initial $5.1-million round in August 2024.

According to the CGLCC, this second round of funding strengthened support in Northern and Atlantic regions and enhanced support for projects benefiting 2SLGBTQI+ Black and racialized communities.

“This funding will address gaps identified during the first round, providing essential support to organizations across the country, including those in every province and territory,” CGLCC co-founder and CEO Darrell Schuurman said in a statement. “It strengthens the capacity of the 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurial ecosystem and ensures a more inclusive environment for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds.”

