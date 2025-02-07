Trade war showdown: Buy local, ban Starlink, and Build Canada

#1. Who said the following to Canadian leaders in relation to the US-Canada trade war this week: “Win by helping America win.”
The quote was delivered via tweet by Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke, who noted he was “disappointed” that the Trump administration enacted the 25 percent tariffs, and was similarly disappointed at Canada’s retaliatory tariffs. The comments came as Shopify debuted new “buy local” features in its Shop app to help users easily find Canadian brands.
#2. What was the former occupation of the founder of fitness business software startup FLiiP?
Founder and CEO David Bourbonnière was formerly a gym owner, and he created FLiiP as a tool to help him manage his own gym, Club Athlétique SENS. FLiiP plans to use the $4.4 million in seed financing it raised this week to expand further into the US and enhance its product with AI integrations.
#3. This week, Canadian tech leaders launched a new platform for entrepreneurs to share what?
Build Canada, which is being supported by leaders from Shopify, Wealthsimple, and Cohere, and other companies, is a new platform for entrepreneurs to share policy ideas and recommendations.
Build Canada’s team hopes to take big policy ideas suggested by Canadian tech entrepreneurs, using a combination of humans and AI tools to research and draft memos, with final review from policy experts before publication.
#4. The Canada-US trade war paused this week as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new border security commitments. Which was not one of them?
Canada’s prime minister did not commit to sending Canadian troops to the border, though he did commit to appointing a fentanyl czar, listing drug cartels as terrorists, and launching a joint strike force with the US to crack down on organized crime, fentanyl, and money laundering. As a result, the trade war between Canada and the US now has a 30-day détente.
#5. This week, Toronto autonomous vehicle startup Waabi signed a deal with which European automaker to develop self-driving trucks?
Waabi teamed up with one of its investors, Swedish automaker Volvo, to build and commercialize self-driving trucks. As part of this partnership announced this week, Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions plan to vertically integrate Waabi’s virtual driver system, the Waabi Driver, into Volvo’s autonomous truck, the Volvo VNL Autonomous.
#6. Which Canadian province threatened to cancel a $100-million contract with Starlink in response to the US tariff threat?
Ontario said it would cancel its $100-million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian energy and goods. Premier Doug Ford also announced Ontario would ban American companies from provincial contracts, though he paused the planned retaliatory measures after US President Donald Trump delayed the tariffs by 30 days. Québec’s Premier François Legault said he does not plan to cancel that province’s contract to install Starlink in Québec courthouses.
#7. Saskatoon-based Rayhawk raised $3 million this week for technology that aims to reduce the incidents of falls and crushes in what line of work?
Rayhawk says its technology prevents people from having to work in the hazardous environment of railcar loading, where they are at risk of falls and crush points. Its technology uses sensors on a crane-like structure to automate the opening, inspecting, closing, and sealing of cargo railcar lids.
#8. Montréal’s SRTX is cutting 40 percent of its workforce ahead of proposed US tariffs. CEO Katherine Homuth says the company would face what tax on some exports?
For SRTX, the US elimination of the de minimis exemption would trigger a 41-percent tax on these D2C orders. The exemption allows each person to ship up to $800 worth of goods into the US duty-free each day, and eliminating it would result in a 16-percent duty plus the new 25-percent tariff on Canadian imports.
Homuth said the temporary cuts would allow SRTX to continue production and sales “at forecasted levels for 2025” with a minimum of personnel.
#9. Grace Lee Reynolds was appointed CEO of MaRS Discovery District this week. Which other role has she held at the innovation hub?
Before becoming CEO, Lee Reynolds served in all three roles: CFO of MaRS Discovery District, president of MaRS Discovery Enterprises, and most recently, head of development and programming. Initially named interim CEO after Alison Nankivell’s surprise resignation in December, Reynolds has now been permanently appointed to the top job at MaRS.
#10. This week, Google lifted a ban on its AI being used for what?
Google removed its ban on the use of its AI for weapons and surveillance. The company announced Tuesday it is overhauling its AI guidelines, dropping restrictions first outlined in 2018 on harmful technologies, international law violations, and human rights concerns.
Feature image courtesy GlacierNPS via Flickr. CC0 – Public Domain.