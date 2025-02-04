Canadian tech leaders launch Build Canada website for AI-refined policy ideas from entrepreneurs

Supporters include leaders from Shopify, Wealthsimple, and Cohere.

A group of Canadian technology leaders has teamed up to launch a new platform for entrepreneurs to share policy ideas with the help of experts and artificial intelligence (AI).

Build Canada bills itself as “a platform of bold ideas for growth, innovation, and prosperity” proposed by successful Canadian entrepreneurs with deep knowledge in relevant areas. Build Canada began posting to social media platform X earlier today, but it appears the launch is still in process: BetaKit’s attempts to reach the listed contact email bounced back, and the address has since been changed.

The initiative is led by a collection of Canadian tech workers, including Ben Parry, Daniel Debow, Lucy Hargreaves, and Melody Kuo. Parry, who writes the Skillful Notes newsletter, is a former Ritual employee and Restaurant Brands International director; Debow is the co-founder of Rypple and an ex-Shopify VP; Hargreaves is former chief of staff to the associate finance minister and current VP at Patch; Kuo worked product roles at Uber and CloudKitchens.

The policy platform lists 27 Canadian tech entrepreneurs as supporters on its website. This group includes Wind Mobile founder and Globalive founder and chair Anthony Lacavera, Koho founder and CEO Daniel Eberhard, Cohere co-founder and CTO Ivan Zhang, SRTX founder and CEO Katherine Homuth, Wealthsimple co-founder and CEO Michael Katchen, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and Jet Cooper co-founder and BetaKit chair Satish Kanwar.

The website claims that Build Canada will “iteratively refine and expand” submitted ideas from Canadian entrepreneurs “using a custom [large language model] workflow” before memos are reviewed by policy experts.

The first four policy pieces Build Canada has published include memos by League founder and CEO Michael Serbinis on expanding health record access and Passage founder and CEO—and ApplyBoard co-founder—Martin Basiri on immigration reform. Build Canada plans to share more memos on a weekly basis.

As the threat of United States tariffs looms, Canadian tech leaders frustrated by the Liberal government’s failed innovation strategy and the country’s longstanding productivity woes have begun establishing new avenues to organize and address these issues.

“We got sick of sharing bold ideas on social media, in private chats and political events, and seeing nothing happen,” Build Canada’s site reads.

Build Canada’s launch comes weeks after the Council of Canadian Innovators announced a new think tank focused on advancing innovation policy and promoting economic nationalism.

Build Canada’s site indicates that this platform is “a short-term project” aimed at bringing ideas from Canadian tech entrepreneurs to bear in “the upcoming political process.”

The Build Canada site states that it is not a lobbying group, and does not represent “any special interest groups.” The organization claims to be non-partisan, noting that its builders and volunteers support various parties, and its proposals are available to all.

BetaKit has reached out through the updated contact address and to Build Canada’s organizers for comment.

Feature image courtesy of the Build Canada website.