Tiny appoints WeCommerce head Jordan Taub as its new CEO

Tiny co-founders Andrew Wilkinson and Chris Sparling will “remain actively involved” as company chairs.

Victoria, BC-based holding company Tiny has appointed Jordan Taub, the head of its e-commerce software platform WeCommerce, as its newest CEO.

In an X post, Wilkinson likened himself to an aging athlete letting a new star player take the reins.







Tiny says co-founders Andrew Wilkinson and Chris Sparling, who were acting as the firm’s co-CEOs, will “remain actively involved” as chairman and vice-chair, respectively, and work closely with Taub on capital allocation and operational execution.

“I am philosophically aligned with their vision and look forward to leveraging my capital allocation and management experience to drive further success through a disciplined approach to investing and growth,” Taub said in a statement.

Created by Tiny in 2019 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in 2020, WeCommerce focused on acquiring businesses within the Shopify partner ecosystem. Taub brought experience as the director of merger and acquisition at Constellation Software when he was brought into the Tiny fold as WeCommerce’s director of corporate development in September 2021.

In early 2023, WeCommerce’s then-CEO Alex Persson resigned from his post when Tiny consolidated with WeCommerce, seeing Taub take WeCommerce’s CEO chair.

Wilkinson said Taub’s appointment to Tiny CEO will allow the co-founders to focus on what they do best—build relationships with founders, source businesses to acquire, and set the long-term vision. In an X post, Wilkinson likened himself to an aging athlete letting a new star player take the reins.

“Jordan has proven himself to be an exceptional leader at WeCommerce, navigating the portfolio through several strategic acquisitions and operational initiatives,” Wilkinson said in a separate statement. “After working closely with him over the last three years, we realized he excelled at many aspects of our roles, making it clear he was the right choice for CEO.”

Since 2007, Tiny has been known for starting, buying, and investing in Internet-based businesses, particularly in the e-commerce space. Tiny claims it has founded 11 companies and owns a majority stake in 40 more, along with minority investments in 90 others.

In January, Tiny purchased B2B e-commerce marketplace WholesalePet.com from Toronto-based Emerge Commerce for $9.25 million USD ($12.5 million CAD) in cash. WholesalePet operates as an online storefront, connecting vendors that offer a variety of bulk pet supplies to pet boutiques, pet stores, and pet service businesses.

In October 2023, Tiny also closed a majority acquisition of Letterboxd, a popular social platform that allows users to discuss and review films, for an undisclosed amount. As part of the deal, Letterboxd’s co-founders subscribed to a private placement of Tiny Class A shares, resulting in gross proceeds to Tiny just shy of $5 million.

Feature image courtesy Michael Fousert via Unsplash.