Three US companies hiring software engineers at six-figure salaries in Canada

Roles at Netflix, TradeStation, Credit Acceptance are open to Canadian senior software talent.

Software engineers are in high demand across North America. In Canada alone, it’s projected that an additional 44,300 software engineers and designers will be needed by 2031. Fortunately, the country boasts a substantial talent pool, with cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, and Waterloo consistently ranking among the top global tech talent markets.

This high demand has driven up salaries for software engineers in recent years. According to data from Hired, Canadian software engineers are now seeing average salaries approach those in the United States (US), though they still make significantly less than their American counterparts.

South of the border, demand is just as high. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 25 percent increase in demand for software engineers from 2021 to 2031. Glassdoor reports that the average salary for this role in the US is $115,802 USD.

Given this landscape, it’s not surprising that many US companies are opening their doors to Canadian senior software talent. Here are three such companies offering annual salaries over $100,000. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Internet streaming giant Netflix is on the hunt for a senior software engineer specializing in Linux. The salary range for this position is wide, starting at $100,000 and going up to $300,000 per year.

This remote hire will be responsible for the management, design, and implementation of Netflix’s game systems. The position will involve providing technical mentorship and guidance for junior engineers, focusing on Linux-based environments.

Those interested should have at least eight years of experience delivering production-level code in a professional environment. Advanced programming skills and experience with Linux-based application development, deployment, and maintenance are a must. The role also requires a degree in computer science, mathematics, engineering, or related field, or equivalent work experience.

Learn more about the role on Netflix’s job board.

TradeStation, headquartered in Plantation, Florida, owns a number of online securities and futures brokerage firms and trading tech companies. The firm is seeking a principal software engineer, tech lead to join its team and is offering an annual salary between $170,000 to $190,000 USD, though the company noted that countries outside of the US have differing ranges in accordance with local labour markets.

This principal engineer will oversee TradeStation’s API development initiatives, which includes leading and mentoring a team of backend developers and testers, driving the development of scalable and secure API infrastructure, and overseeing the entire service lifecycle, focusing on performance, reliability, and continuous improvement.

The remote position requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience, and at least five years of professional software engineering experience, including leadership roles.

Learn more about this role on TradeStation’s job board.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Credit Acceptance offers automobile loans and other related financial products. The firm is looking for a senior software engineer, originations, and is offering between $150,500 and $222,500 USD per year to the successful candidate.

This remote role will join an agile development team responsible for delivering software features. Responsibilities include experimenting with and testing new ideas; designing, coding, testing, and delivering sound business solutions; and contributing to the team’s sprint goals by test-driving complex code.

Requirements for this position include a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, or closely related field of study or equivalent work experience, and a minimum five years of software engineering experience or comparable depth of experience, as well as Java platform experience.

Learn more about this role on Credit Acceptance’s job board.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo by Venti Views.