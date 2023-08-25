Three tech companies hiring Python developers in Canada

Neo Financial, Givex, and Leap Tools are looking to hire Python developers across the country.

Python has beat out Java and C++ to be one of the most popular programming languages since its creation in 1991. Its simple syntax makes it easy for new developers to learn, read, and debug compared to the steep learning curve of other languages. The Canadian tech companies below are looking to hire developers experienced in Python right now. Check out all the organizations recruiting across the country at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Calgary-based Neo Financial has been one of Canada’s most active FinTech startups. With its recent bet on embedded finance, the company has been building up a diverse suite of partnership credit cards with partners such as Intuit and Tim Hortons.

Those with more than five years of experience programming with Python should apply to be Neo’s senior data engineering developer. The hired candidate would be making improvements to Neo’s data platform to optimize efficiency and help scale for higher data volumes and bigger projects.

In a similar vein, Neo is also hiring a senior data analytics developer with five or more years of experience programming in Python. This developer will be working with product teams to define and capture data modelling requirements to then develop test cases.

Neo Financial has many other open positions that can be found here.

Givex is a cloud-based global customer engagement and business insights platform providing businesses with end-to-end point-of-sale, customer loyalty, and event ticketing tools and analytics.

The Toronto-based company is currently hiring two Python applications developers to build new features and fix bugs in its platform. Givex is looking for applicants with application development experience in the financial industry including POS devices, card terminals, and communications protocols. The job will entail writing server-side Python scripts that power the user interface as well as crafting and implementing proof of concept to production grade software.

Givex is currently only hiring for the two Python applications developer positions. For future postings, keep an eye on its jobs page here.

Leap Tools is the maker of Roomvo, a proprietary AR visualization platform that is looking to change the way people buy online and in stores. Its visualizer allows customers shopping on supported storefronts to try before they buy through digitally placing products into photos.

Leap Tools is looking for a senior Python developer who is experienced enough in Python to coach junior developers and excel at using advanced Python constructs. While Leap Tools is located in downtown Toronto, it is a remote-friendly company encouraging its staff to work wherever they feel comfortable.

Leap Tools currently has one other listing for a manager of revenue operations, but developers should pay attention to its job board for future positions here.