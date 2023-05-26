Three SaaS companies hiring software developers in Canada

Autodesk, Ceridian, and Opentext are looking to hire software developers in Canada.

With so many moving pieces involved in starting and running a company, building infrastructure like hiring, information management, and more can be a process that takes focus away from growth. This is why so many successful ventures are built on the back of existing software as a service (SaaS) companies that provide ready-to-integrate solutions. Here are just a few SaaS companies hiring software developers in Canada to improve services and help businesses run better. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Autodesk provides software that impacts how the world is built. The architecture, engineering, and construction industries approach planning and design through its popular engineering solutions AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more. Autodesk is currently looking to add a senior software developer to design, develop, and test features for its applications.

Those who apply to this position should be prepared for a customer-facing role, have four years of hands-on software development experience in Python, Java, Go, or .NET, and must have experience in cloud development.

Autodesk is also hiring a senior machine learning engineer for its artificial intelligence platform geared towards water treatment facilities, and a senior software engineer to join the product analytics team.

You can see all the positions Autodesk has available here .

Ceridian is the quintessential software solution for companies looking to streamline the human resources process. Ceridian’s platform helps companies manage the entire employee lifecycle, from recruiting and onboarding, to paying people and developing their careers. Ceridian provides solutions for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to global organizations.

Ceridian is looking to fill developer roles at all levels, from temporary interns to a software developer lead. Those who apply to be the software developer lead will usher in the development and modernization of Ceridian’s UI platform, providing technical guidance and expertise in the use of advanced UI technologies. Applicants are expected to have a minimum of seven years of experience in UI development for web applications and a degree in software engineering.

All the software developer roles Ceridian is hiring for can be found here.

OpenText is an information management platform that provides dozens of products and services for businesses, from cloud management to automating processes. Its wide range of solutions has led to enterprise partnerships with SaaS leaders such as SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

OpenText is currently looking for a senior software developer to work as part of a software development scrum team to enhance and maintain its multi-tenant SaaS applications. Successful applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in computer science and at least five years of enterprise software development experience.

OpenText is also looking to hire a lead software developer and many more roles, which can be found here.