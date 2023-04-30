Three FinTechs hiring experienced software developers in Canada

Mid-level and management software development positions are open across Canada.

Financial services companies are hiring experienced software developers and management in Canada to improve and grow their platforms. From established payment-processing companies to startups with expanding userbases, those looking to shift their career to financial software development have an array of choices.

Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Being the second-largest payment-processing corporation worldwide, working for Mastercard means working for a company with international impact. The company is looking to staff its Vancouver office, which “includes a beautiful view of the North Shore mountains,” with someone who can monitor a team while staying hands-on.

Those who apply to be Mastercard’s software development engineer require strong knowledge of Java, Spring, and other frameworks. They will write code to do unit testing, integration testing, and functional testing.

Mastercard is also looking for a principal software engineer for its Vancouver office and a senior software engineer to be based in Toronto.

You can learn more about Mastercard and its open positions here.

After bootstrapping for years and coming off a $16 million CAD funding round last year , Calgary-based fintech startup Helcim has been chosen by thousands of merchants across Canada and the US as their preferred way to accept debit and credit cards. Now, Helcim says they are looking to redefine the next generation of the payments industry.

Helcim is currently looking for a mid-level software developer to join its Calgary office. Successful applicants will have at least three years of professional software development experience and experience with SQL database systems.

Responsibilities include architecting scalable systems to solve concurrency challenges and mentoring junior talent at Helcim.

A few other software development positions are open at Helcim, which can be found here.

After being founded in 2014, KOHO has managed to bring in over 800,000 users to its low-cost, digital-first spending accounts and pre-paid credit cards.

KOHO is currently looking for a software development manager to work in a remote-first environment and manage the growth of a high-performing technical team. Applicants should be able to communicate complex issues concisely and have experience with web or mobile applications.

KOHO has a selection of other open positions, which can be found here.