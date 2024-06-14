Three companies looking for Canadian tech workers with cloud experience

Intelliware, Ripple, Accenture offering career opportunities to cloud experts.

Artificial intelligence might dominate tech discussions today, but cloud computing remains the great “equalizer” for startups and large enterprises alike, according to Ntirety CEO Emil Sayegh.

Currently, 96 percent of companies use public cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, with one recent study finding that over half of surveyed companies view cloud systems as essential for their digital operations.

Given this widespread adoption, it’s no surprise that companies are seeking tech workers with cloud expertise. Here are three companies searching for Canadian tech workers with experience in cloud computing. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Toronto-based software development company Intelliware is seeking a data engineer who brings a blend of technical, software, and cloud engineering experience to the team. This role involves designing high-quality, scalable, and extensible data pipelines and architectures. It also includes providing expert guidance on data modelling, analysis, visualization, and the implementation of data solutions.

Candidates should have experience with Azure Cloud Data Services or AWS Cloud Data Services, as well as experience working with Snowflake, Databricks, or Apache Spark. The role also requires in-depth knowledge of data management, analytics, business intelligence, and related technologies.

Learn more about the position on Intelliware’s job board here.

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency firm Ripple is on the lookout for a principal engineer to bolster its Toronto team. This role involves defining the future state system architecture and establishing engineering best practices. The chosen candidate will also play a crucial role in shaping and advancing Ripple’s “Payments at 10X roadmap.”

The ideal candidates should bring at least 12 years of experience designing and developing complex distributed systems. Expertise with both private and public clouds, especially Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, is essential.

Ripple offers flexible work options, allowing employees to choose between working from home, the office, or a blend of both. The role also includes two quarterly R&R days and wellness reimbursement for expenses such as gym memberships, with the aim of promoting healthy work-life balance.

Ripple is hiring more roles on its job board here.

Professional services firm Accenture is looking for a Java API developer to join its intelligence engineering services team in Toronto. This division focuses on helping clients adopt disruptive technologies, refining technology architecture, and offering specialized skills in integration, custom software engineering, testing, application modernization, and agile methodologies.

The role involves designing and developing microservices and APIs using Java, Spring Boot, and Azure. Candidates should have a minimum of five years of cloud computing experience, ideally with Microsoft Azure, and five years of Java development experience. Proven expertise in cloud computing and microservices architectures is required.

The position requires attendance to the client site for at least two to three days each week in Toronto. Accenture also offers opportunities for career mentorship and opportunities to get involved in corporate citizenship initiatives.

Accenture is hiring more roles on its job board here.

